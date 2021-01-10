Laurel Masonic Lodge installs new officers
Laurel Lodge Officer Installation was conducted while Brothers wore masks and maintained proper social distancing. This was a first for area Masonic Lodges.
Brother David Sherman, District Deputy of the Grand Master for District 15, installed Brother Lynn Maskers as Worshipful Master of Laurel Lodge #13 for a second term. Worshipful Master Maskers then installed the remaining elected officers for the 2021 year.
Lodge Officers are: Brothers Timothy Wilson, Senior Warden; Josh Frazier, Junior Warden; Robert Mallory, Treasurer and David Hopkins Secretary. Other officers who are appointed by the Master will be install as soon as possible.
All the Brethren except Brother Frazier served in their respective stations for 2020. Most of the 2020 Lodge activities had to be suspended due to the pandemic. Exceptions were acts of charities and educational scholarships. Laurel Lodge will resume its regular meetings as soon as possible.
Freemasonry (or Masonry) is the oldest fraternal organization in the world. For information about Freemasonry visit beafreemason.org or www.masonic-oregon.com or talk to a Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.