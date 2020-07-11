This weekend marks Roseburg's third annual Lavender Festival, hosted by the Growing Miracles Lavender Garden. Visitors flocked to opening day on Friday to breathe in the scent of lavender and shop for local products.
The festival —open from 8-4 this Friday to Sunday on Lower Garden Valley Rd— hosts over 30 local vendors selling honey, food, jewelry and other lavender-related goods. Some of last year’s hits, including wreath making classes, had to be cancelled to ensure social distancing during the outdoor event. The festival has also installed additional hand washing stations.
Keri Kovach-Roid, who runs the 70-acre Growing Miracles Lavender Garden with her partner Howard Sand, said she was proud to continue running the festival which collaborates with two other farms.
“We’re providing something that’s bringing the community together and building a certain tourism industry in this area that’s helping the economy,” Kovach-Roid said. “It’s amazing. The pace that this has grown has been mind-blowing.”
Kovach-Roid said she also hopes visitors can learn about life on a farm, but she mostly wants people to enjoy themselves. She referenced a sign out front that reads “Mandatory fun-days! Smiles required.”
Around the festival, people seemed to be following those instructions.
Families relaxed in the shade, posed for photos with the lavender and picked bushels to take home as bees provided a constant and audible hum among the rows of plants.
Elicia Hedges came with her mom Rachelle Sutch and her grandmother Jill Waltenspiel for her mom’s birthday. They each gathered a bushel of u-pick lavender.
“It just smells so good,” Hedges said. “I think the bees are my favorite part.”
