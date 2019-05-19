The widow of Arizona rancher Robert “LaVoy” Finicum is taking three parts of her four-part documentary around the country and made a stop at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Jeanette Finicum said the documentary format was the best way to show people who her husband was and what he was fighting for.
“People need to know the truth about my husband,” Jeanette Finicum said. “My husband’s life will not be for naught. What better way than to have my husband speak for himself? You get to decide.”
LaVoy Finicum was part of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation in January 2016. Law enforcement officers shot and killed him at a traffic stop on Highway 395 between Burns and John Day. He was on his way to a community meeting in John Day where Jeanette Finicum said 350 people were waiting to hear him speak.
“They were in compliance. No laws were broken, no warrants for any one, no due process and they opened fire,” Jeanette Finicum said. “There’s no oversight, no accountability.”
The documentary includes much of LaVoy Finicum’s YouTube videos he shared before he died. Jeanette Finicum is showing people the documentary so they can see who he was and what he stood for and to fundraise for a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court seeking $70 million in damages.
The lawsuit alleges a wide-ranging government conspiracy to target political supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy, including Finicum.
“LaVoy was label lynched to death without his due process,” Jeanette Finicum said. “Not only do I want justice, but I want to see some reform. I want to see some change. I would like to see the definition of domestic terrorist as listed in the PATRIOT Act changed. It’s too broad. It includes everyone in this room. I would like to see some training changed with our officers. They are being trained to see us as the enemy.”
All of the people who were in the truck with LaVoy Finicum were arrested then found not guilty.
The all-day event also included four speakers who spoke about self governance and fighting indoctrination at all levels from elementary schools to land ownership.
“The fight is the fight for our young people’s minds,” Jeanette Finicum said. “We grey-hairs, we have to be the ones to teach our children. It we are going to save this country and the way we knew it to be, if we’re to have it back that way again, we are the ones left who know what we know.”
Olis “Big E” and Jean Van Meter missed the first presentation in January but they came out to the event on Saturday to listen and learn.
“We are really interested in this,” Big E Van Meter said. “The way the government is acting right now, I know it can be turned around.”
The Van Meters said they learned a lot of what was “hidden.”
“There’s nothing right in it, so we came to find out all we could,” Jean Van Meter said. “We are believers in freedom and this hasn’t fair to anybody. We also own property and we believe in our rights.”
