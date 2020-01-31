Deputies are investigating a report that someone shot at a vehicle following an attempted robbery in Green.
Dispatchers received a report of the shooting incident at 7:38 p.m. Thursday and multiple law enforcement officers from various agencies responded.
Evidence supporting the report was located at the scene, the parking lot of the Buy 2 Market on 4446 Old Highway 99 South.
Suspects are described as white teenage males. One was wearing a black t-shirt and had dark shaggy hair, another was wearing dark clothing and third was wearing a blue bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.