A Marion County Judge moved a lawsuit over the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery summer steelhead program to the appeals court on Oct. 10 to see which court has jurisdiction.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and local fishing guide Scott Worsley asked a judge to review the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission’s decision to end the North Umpqua summer steelhead hatchery program. The decision to end the program was made through a 4-3 vote by the commission after a 12-hour meeting in April in Astoria.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said the legal review was filed almost immediately after the decision was made because the window for releasing summer steelhead was closing fast. “Fortunately for the fish, the judge issued the injunction that would enjoin the commission’s decision from taking effect and require ODFW to release the smolts.”
The smolts, close to 70,000 of them, were spawned at Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail from the eggs of adult summer steelhead which survived the 2020 Archie Creek Fire. They were being held pending the decision’s outcome, and “volitionally released” — allowed to swim from their hatchery’s race way without assistance — in May.
Both parties agree that time is of the essence to resolve the dispute and are hoping to hear a decision by February 2023.
To make the decision to end the program, the commission heard testimony from the Coquille Indian Tribe, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Rep. David Brock Smith, Rep. Boomer Wright, Kress and about a dozen members of the public. A number of Douglas County residents submitted testimony on behalf of the commission in the legal case.
The legal petition to appeal this decision alleged that the commission failed to support its decision with substantial evidence, ignored multiple management directives and followed a rush process that failed to follow formal notice, comment and hearing procedures.
The complaints also argued that the impact on local communities and federal recognized tribes was largely ignored by the commission.
The petitioners and defenders were arguing whether the decision made by the commission was an order and whether it would need to be contes ted in circuit court or in the court of appeals.
Marion County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Wren wrote, “This Court is in doubt as to whether there is another court or tribunal authorized by law to decide the case.” The judge then cited a state statute to refer the matter to the Court of Appeals.
