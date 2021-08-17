Anyone familiar with the inner workings of our Douglas County Board of Commissioners, which is made difficult by their lack of transparency, would not be surprised by their selection of Christine Goodwin to fill Gary Leif's House District 2 position.
It was a done deal as soon as she was nominated.
Grandstanding as always, Commissioner Tim Freeman stated that in his experience:"... I believe women can be very effective leaders...great partners in life and very effective legislators."
With these words Freeman turned this appointment into a gender issue. His statement that women are great partners in life has nothing to do with whether or not they make good legislators or professionals. Was Freeman elected because he was considered a great partner in life?
If Freeman and the others believe in her so much, then why do they choose her for only "interim" positions? Why is it that she is always selected but never asked to be elected?
Although Ms. Goodwin does not have much time to make her mark in Salem, she has stated that she plans to consult experts on timber issues. One can hope that this will include: Julia Jones, Chuck Willer, Ernie Niemi and John Talbert. To be an effective legislator, Goodwin's explicit directive, she must be willing to seek diverse opinions.
Despite all the commissioner's hype about her appointment, in reality, one has to question how effective and productive any interim can be in the upcoming short session.
By selecting someone who does not desire to run in 2022, the commissioners have intentionally left the door open for a candidate of a specific stripe. However, this interim representation begs a smarter question: Will yet another Republican from this district dare to cross the beckoning threshold or can there be only one?
John Hunter
Tenmile
