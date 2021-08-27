I am constantly reminded of a story I read, years ago, about a man who asked God why he did not save him from the flood. I have adapted the story to reflect on the COVID situation in this country and the world.
As he waited for Saint Peter to enter his name into the book of saved souls, the COVID patient turned to God and asked why he was not saved as he had many things left to do on Earth. God’s reply was, “I sent the Doctors and Scientists to warn you of the dangers of this virus. You did not heed the warnings of these mere mortals instead you said, ‘ I am a believer so I know God will protect me’. Then I sent you the masks and guidance for social distancing and you ignored the mandates of those in power, and even went so far as to gather in large groups to protest in the name of “Freedom.” Then you said, ‘ I choose what is right for myself as I believe in God and he will protect me. Why should I have to obey mere mortals?’ In spite of this callousness I sent you a vaccine to immunize you to this virus, and your response was to again gather in protest of your ‘Right to Choose,’ after all the vaccine was made by mere mortals.”
“Now you ask why I did not save you? And my only reply is ‘I sent you a Vaccine!’, I should have sent more brains.”
Richard Worthey
Roseburg
