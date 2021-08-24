Because of the extreme flareup of the COVID pandemic in Douglas County and the severity of fires and smoke again this summer, the Sept. 18 Constitution Day Celebration at the steps of the courthouse is canceled.
Hopefully, 2022 will provide us with more appealing circumstances. Safety right now is all important. May we all take wise precautions to protect ourselves, our loved-ones and others in these challenging times.
May we all sustain the Constitution of this nation, and encourage our legislators to do the same. Pray for wisdom for government leaders at all levels of government.
May all of our interactions be respectful. May love guide our thoughts, words and actions. May you and your families be protected by Divine Providence, as were our Founding Fathers.
God bless you, and God bless America.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
