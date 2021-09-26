"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves, that we are underlings." — Cassius (Julius Caesar, Act I, Scene III)
"This virus will simply run its course...." (Recent comment here in The News-Review)
Disease fatalism, like nihilism in general, is deadly. We human beings have agency within an orderly universe.
As individuals, we can and must get vaccinated, and, when appropriate, mask, distance, and use other hygienic measures — for ourselves, our loved ones, and for people we'll never meet.
As a society, we must elect leaders who will establish agencies and other institutions that take active roles in improving all of our lives. Our County Commissioners pretty much failed us in this pandemic through inaction and resistance to lifesaving measures developed at the state level. It's really time for a change in the structure of public health here in the county. Please, Commissioners: give Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer and his team of professionals the power they need.
At a local level, public health professionals need to be given the power and authority to protect and improve the health of the public. At the state level, greater powers and authority need to be asserted. I applauded, in a recent opinion piece, the success of California's system, where the local public health officer has the power to close businesses, including dangerous medical practices, and even to arrest people who are wantonly spreading diseases like multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
As voters, we are not Cassius' underlings; we are in charge. But, absent action on our part, and on the part of supine elected leaders, well, yeah, "This virus will simply run its course. ..." And so will the next one, and the next one, and the next one.
A robust public health system will save lives. The stars will not.
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/guest_columns/guest-column-its-not-too-late-to-give-douglas-county-public-health-the-teeth-it/article_37cfbe1a-7b28-5993-9098-729e742152df.html
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
