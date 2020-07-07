Absolving a transgression requires the guilty to fess up and make nice. Cleaning the slate also means practicing better behavior hence. With fitting dispatch, our disease expert, Governor Kate Brown, chastised her cops for not wearing "protective" masks, but this government overseer of medical mayhem still owes us — redress for her failures in dealing with the coronavirus unemployment fiasco.
The face-masking of America, at first a federal no-no, then a recommendation, has now trickled to down from her to the state cops, as a mandate and as a mandate muzzle on them and on us.
This seems a blatant violation of an individual’s right to choose. America isn’t a nation founded on collectivism, but rather individualism, absent her intrusion. What gives Brown the authority to order cops to cover their faces?
What gives businesses the authority to serve as Brown's enforcer on this matter? Particularly when even the federal authorities only recommend it?
Here’s what the enthusiastically supporting mask-wearing sheep will say: The mask is to protect others. There’s a national health emergency, dontcha know.
Well, those are reasons for government to demand citizens wear masks — in an authoritarian society like Brown's. But America is about free choice.
And on masks, there’s a simple solution that doesn’t mean tossing out individuals’ civil rights to determine self-care — that's this: Those who want to wear 'em do it. Those who don’t, don’t.
Another benefit? All those self-righteous indignant mask-wearers can tell themselves that the non-maskers will catch COVID-19 and die. That ought to keep 'em content, right?
In the meantime, how about a return to sanity? If face masks can be made mandatory, then so, too, gloves, shirts, shoes and protective gear. Or just stay home!
Medically speaking, most masks wouldn't stop any bug but you look good and you know who you are!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
