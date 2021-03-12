Home Depot. Walmart. Fred Myer. You name it. Wherever people congregate, you’ll find people who refuse to wear a mask. How about this ubiquitous scenario: After a person enters a store, the mask slowly slips past the nose, past the lips, and finally comes to rest below the chin like a makeshift drool catcher. I don’t ask them why, and neither should you. Even though Douglas County is enduring a high plateau of new cases, the CDC advises store employees to avoid confrontations (also applicable to shoppers): Don’t argue with them and don’t attempt to force them to wear a mask.
Sometimes, we want to punish people for flouting the rules (especially when their irresponsibility imperils your own safety). Suppress that urge because commanding a shopper to wear a mask or attempting to shame that person may result in violence.
The face-covering mandate posted on the store-front window is not enough. Even as invisible puffs of SARS-CoV-2 viruses surround that one infected person not wearing a mask — like Pig-Pen’s ever-present cloud of dirt — employees comply with the CDC guidance, regardless of the danger imposed on shoppers.
Douglas County — categorized “EXTREME RISK” for virus spread — hit a peak on February 22 — that’s the peak for the entire pandemic, not just 2021. Variants of the virus loom, making mask-wearing an imperative.
The risk of infection is real and imminent. My brother died of COVID-19. There is a 100% chance that he caught the deadly virus from another person, almost certainly a careless spreader. We have to care about our neighbors in this time of uncertainty. As the CDC says, “We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19.” Until the CDC knows, we should wear our masks. It takes a village to flatten the curve and send this pandemic packing.
Bradford Connatser
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.