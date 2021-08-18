Just a note to right-to-be ignorant folks: Hospitals are filling with COVID-19 delta cases. Texas and Florida governors passing anti-mask mandates and within the same breath requesting medical supplies and personnel for the increase case count.
We hear people whining about getting COVID while refusing to be vaccinated. Mask mandates, restricted access to stores and social distancing is on you. All was returning to normal. So do not get vaccinated, but shut up about your complaints.
Remember, if you have any other health emergency you will be turned away because anti-vaccination get treatment priority over you and your loved ones.
Robert Cooper
Roseburg
