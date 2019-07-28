Roseburg loves and supports the library. The biggest example of that love and support has to be the library volunteers.
They come in all flavors: the blue-haired Goth girl, a retired writing professor, your favorite Fred Meyer employee, Master Gardeners, health care professionals and even a seasoned librarian or two.
Some of our volunteers are longtime Roseburg residents, others have recently moved here and still others commute from rural Douglas County, but all of them enjoy meeting new people.
Volunteers have come alone or brought their friends along. There have been spouses who’ve volunteered together and a few couples who’ve insisted on volunteering separately. We’ve had mothers volunteer with their adult children and groups of friends volunteer in clusters. If you don’t have a friend to volunteer with, you can surely find a friend once here.
Roseburg Public Library has 52 active volunteers and a staff of eight full- and part-time employees; we absolutely depend on the volunteers to keep the library running. Volunteers generally work a two-hour shift per week on the same day, but we have a handful who work four to six hours a week.
They empty the bookdrops and check in books. They possess an intense enthusiasm for reshelving materials. This is not a joke; shelving is the single most requested task assignment. They love shelving. They host storytimes for the littlest kids and clean up after rambunctious crafting sessions. They run our circulation desk, checking out books and answering questions, book related or not. They issue library cards. They answer technical questions about the public computers, printing and accessing ebooks through a digital platform.
Some volunteers have previous library experience (some even with the former Douglas County Library System), but most don’t. What they share is a love of books and a desire to help the public fulfill its information needs.
What makes a fantastic library volunteer (other than loving books and wanting to help)? A desire to tell people “yes.” The best volunteers are motivated by the spirit of helpfulness. The ability to pick up new technologies; it’s not just the Dewey Decimal System and stamped cards. A sense of humor; working with the public is unpredictable, and our volunteers are fabulously funny people who enjoy our patrons. Last, great volunteers have great attention to detail; you can’t just put those books any old place! A misplaced book is a lost book.
Running a library with so much volunteer input has its challenges. People come and go with less consistent schedules, it can be hard to communicate with a large group, and it’s easy to forget how to do things from week to week.
The volunteers have commented that the public’s enthusiastic appreciation of their efforts, as well as their patience, are some of the things that keep them coming back.
We are grateful our volunteers have stuck with us. Without their time and talents, we couldn’t do what we do. Roseburg Public Library is a better place because of them. Thank you, volunteers!
