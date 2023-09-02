September evenings will bring a parade of gas giant planets. The leader of the parade is Saturn, rising a few minutes before sunset tonight. By late September, Saturn will rise nearly an hour before sundown and be well placed for telescope observers by 9 p.m.
Neptune follows Saturn into the evening sky. Look about 50 minutes after you spot Saturn in the southeast to search for dim Neptune. After mid-month, Neptune will rise as the sun sets and be visible all night.
Neptune, shining at 7.7 magnitude, will require binoculars or a small telescope to spot a tiny blue-ish disk.
About two hours after Neptune pops above the east-southeast horizon, scan the horizon for a bright star. That will be Jupiter. Each night, Jupiter will rise a bit earlier and by month’s close will rise about an hour and a half after sunset. Best telescope observing will be after midnight tonight and before 11 p.m. by October.
Uranus brings up the rear of the gas giant parade. Look about 20 minutes after Jupiter to search for dim Uranus to Jupiter’s lower left. Look on the morning of Sept. 5 after 11 p.m. to spot an old crescent moon 1 ½ degrees to the left of Uranus.
Although Mars precedes Saturn, the Red World will be extremely difficult to spot this month. Mars sets about 45 minutes after sunset by mid-month. If you have an incredible good western horizon, you may be able to spot Mars as a dim star less than 2 degrees to the right of an ultra-thin crescent moon on Sept. 16.
Mars is quickly lost in the glare of the sunset by the third week of September.
Dawn planetsDazzling Venus rules the predawn sky. Look in the east about two hours before sunrise to spot a very bright star. That’s Venus. Each morning Venus will climb a bit higher into the early morning sky. By October Venus will rise a bit after 3:30 a.m., with sunrise after 7 a.m.
After mid-month, Venus is joined by Mercury. This is the best appearance of Mercury in the predawn sky this year. Look a few degrees northeast Sept. 20 an hour before sunrise to spot a modest star. That is Mercury. The speedy world begins to lose altitude by month’s close and will be difficult to spot by early October.
Public star parties at UCC observatoryThe observatory at UCC is hosting the public for two stargazing events in September.
Come at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 to enjoy a night sky tour of nebula, star clusters and galaxies. The next public star party is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, with a solar observing session the next morning at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
Come to safely watch the sun and learn about the upcoming Solar Eclipse in October. Please check the observatory webpage at umpqua.edu/observatory for the latest details and information.
These events are free. Please bring your own chairs or blankets and bring a jacket since nights can get chilly.
Umpqua Astronomers meetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Paul Morgan will host and will discuss astronomy news and fall stargazing.
(1) comment
We have no need to turn our eyes to the sky to watch the parade of gas giants. It's election season. Just turn on the TV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.