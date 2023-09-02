September evenings will bring a parade of gas giant planets. The leader of the parade is Saturn, rising a few minutes before sunset tonight. By late September, Saturn will rise nearly an hour before sundown and be well placed for telescope observers by 9 p.m.

Paul Morgan is an astronomer at Umpqua Community College.

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

We have no need to turn our eyes to the sky to watch the parade of gas giants. It's election season. Just turn on the TV.

