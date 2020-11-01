My past year as a RARE (Resource Assistance for Rural Environments) AmeriCorps has been enlightening, to say the least.
When I started at Roseburg Public Library in September 2019, I was not expecting to discover my dream job. I told myself that working at the library would be an interesting gap year before I started applying for graduate school to study soil science.
Granted, I love libraries, and I have loved and frequented them ever since I was 5 years old, but for some reason I never thought to pursue a career in the library field. For me, going to the library was like visiting an old friend and I never stopped to consider I could make a career out of a place that represented sanctuary and an escape from the stress and frenzy of daily life.
Within a week at Roseburg Public Library, I found my dream job.
My projects over the past year have cemented my focus on becoming a librarian. For example, I wrote and shared a Library Use Assessment Survey to see what the Roseburg community wanted from its library and I am using that valuable feedback to lead a committee to write the library’s first five-year strategic plan. This experience gave me valuable insight into how to truly listen to a community and to consider all of the opinions and perspectives of our patrons.
I also created a Maker Space and it was fun teaching people of all ages how to use a 3D printer.
However, my favorite projects were the youth programs with which I assisted. I absolutely loved working with kids and parents on all sorts of programs, whether it be storytime, a craft or Girls Who Code. Watching kids and parents get involved in literacy, creativity and imagination was always a highlight of my day.
I am fortunate to work with Roseburg Public Library for a second year, with all new projects to bring more resources and services to the community. Similar to last year, I will assist Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg with various youth programs. However, we will focus on providing opportunities that are socially distanced or virtual in order to keep ourselves and patrons safe.
Programs include the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) craft kits available for pickup on select Thursdays, a Girls Who Code class in which boys and girls can learn introductory coding skills and online storytimes posted to the library’s Facebook page (@roseburglibrary) every Wednesday.
Beyond youth programs, I will design a curriculum and teach fundamental computer skills classes to adults for free in a small classroom setting. Finally, I aim to complete the five-year strategic plan early next year that not only outlines the principles the library values but sets concrete goals we want to achieve.
I am tremendously excited to serve Roseburg Public Library for another year, especially during these stressful and uncertain times when library services are more important than ever. If you have any questions about my projects, don’t hesitate to stop by the front desk and chat. I also can be reached at kfischer@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.