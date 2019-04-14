I have more than a thousand books on my iPhone and dozens of books on my shelves, nearly all of them unread, but that doesn’t stop me from seeking my next great read. I regularly check a number of online resources to keep up with trending titles and new books, both for my personal collection as well as the library shelves.
I make a daily stop at Book Riot (bookriot.com) because its contributors talk about current trends in the literary world and recommend a ton of books. I especially enjoy the young adult picks and anything contributed by self-proclaimed velocireader Liberty Hardy, who reads about 600 books a year. Hardy hosts a weekly podcast titled All the Books that covers mostly new releases, and her Instagram is a tribute to books and her cats.
Each weekday I eagerly wait for Book Pulse to arrive in my email. Book Pulse is produced by Library Journal (www.libraryjournal.com); it links to best-of book lists and articles from other sources, and it’s my go-to for the latest information on book adaptation news. After all, I need to ensure the library has a copy of the book that’s bound to become a blockbuster film.
The monthly Indie Next List (www.indiebound.org) features 20 new titles recommended by independent booksellers, and book groups are sure to find plenty of options for consideration. The home page currently links to a reading group guide for winter 2018 and its Kids’ Next list for spring 2019; the site also includes an extensive archive.
Also produced monthly, LibraryReads (libraryreads.org) lists the top 10 books published during the month that are recommended by librarians. Some of the titles overlap with those found on the Indie Next List, and a book selected by both a librarian and a bookseller often makes its way to the top of my reading pile. Its archive dates to its launch in September 2013.
Some of my favorite review sites include Kirkus Reviews (www.kirkusreviews.com), which has a weekly feature of books based on a theme (most addictive, classics that never get old, books to wake up your book club); Publishers Weekly (www.publishersweekly.com), whose spring and fall big books previews are must-reads; and BookPage, which includes author interviews.
I always make a point of checking the New York Times Books section (www.nytimes.com/section/books), and I keep track of my reading and stay in touch with other readers at Goodreads (www.goodreads.com). And I haven’t even mentioned the myriad bloggers, vloggers and podcasters reviewing and recommending books.
With all of these resources, it’s no wonder my pile of books grows taller every day. However, I’m always ready to add another title to the stack, so stop by the library and share your latest great read. See you at the library!
