Spring is finally here! Below are some gardening tasks to put on your calendar for April.
Weather can be quite random in Douglas County during April. Hail, then sun, then a warm afternoon followed by a frost at night are all still possible throughout the month. Some of the most cold-sensitive items need to wait for the warmer temperatures of May to be planted.
Many of your perennials may be growing and/or blooming now, so it is time to be tidying, fertilizing and watching for pests.
Prune herbaceous perennials to the ground once you see new growth at the base of the plants. Cut back ornamental grasses to a few inches above the ground. For these existing plantings, now is a good time to start fertilizing.
Most fertilizers marked as "rose and flower food" or "all-purpose plant food" are great for perennials. Most trees and shrubs are not picky and will do fine with an all-purpose food, although we have specialty foods for acidic soil lovers (rhododendrons, azaleas, dogwoods, camellias, gardenias, etc.) and for fruit vines and trees.
Note that older plantings of large shrubs or trees that are thriving anyway probably don't need to be fertilized.
Little pruning is necessary now; the one big exception is spring flowering shrubs. Evergreens such as rhododendron, Pieris and camellia can be pruned after flowering is finished if you are trying to control the size of the shrub. Early flowering deciduous shrubs such as flowering currant and forsythia can also be pruned after bloom if you did not do so in winter.
This is an optimum time to fertilize lawns. Apply 1 pound nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of lawn. Reduce risks of runoff into local waterways by not fertilizing just prior to rain.
April is a good time of year to dethatch and renovate lawns. If moss is a problem in your lawn, scratch the surface prior to seeding with perennial ryegrass.
Spring is a great time for pulling weeds while they’re still young and easy to manage. Weed seeds live many years in the soil and winter rains nourish them. Spring is the time where weed growth increases due to warmer weather. You will find pulling weeds easier with damp soil.
It's also said that weeding is therapeutic for gardeners so don’t think of it as a chore. If you make it a habit to pull weeds at least once a week, you won’t have a whole slew of weeds to pull at one time.
Get a hand trowel or “hori-hori” (a Japanese garden knife with a unique blend of digging and cutting features), a little handheld rake, some small gardening shears and a cushy pad to kneel on to make it easy and fun.
Spring is the time to prepare your garden soil for spring planting. However, don’t work the soil if it’s too wet, as you may do long term damage to soil quality. Incorporate generous amounts of organic materials and other amendments, using the results of a soil analysis as a guide.
You can get your soil tested at our Douglas County Extension. Take in a sample of your soil soon. The results will offer a scientific analysis of what nutrients need to be added.
Establishing a successful garden can be a challenge in some areas with improper soil conditions. Homes are not always built on soils with desirable agricultural characteristics, and many soils are adversely modified by home construction. If this is the case for you, consider raised beds.
For centuries, crops in many parts of the world have been produced on modified soils in elevated growing areas between walkways. This “raised bed” technique has been adapted to smaller areas and can be a viable solution for problems related to poor soil conditions. Raised beds can simply be shaped soil mounds, or framing material can be used to contain the soil.
Beds should be filled with a high-quality soil mix that is well drained.
April is a great time to start an early vegetable garden. Among the vegetables you can plant, consider: Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, chives, endive, leeks, lettuce, peas, radishes, rhubarb, rutabagas, spinach and turnips. Be ready to protect newly planted vegetables with row covers or hot caps if frosty nights are predicted.
Gardeners should watch out for slugs, cutworms, aphids and other common pests in April. You will soon see your first spittlebugs of the year if you grow rosemary but, they are mostly harmless. As for the slugs and cutworms, the major symptoms are chunks out of leaves or new shoots cut through.
For slugs and cutworms, clean up leaves, wood and other debris that serve as handy hiding places. Use the least toxic management options that include barriers and traps. Baits are also available for slug control, but use caution around pets. Monitor strawberries for spittlebugs and aphids; if present, wash off with water or use insecticidal soap as a contact spray.
Read and follow all label directions prior to using baits or any other chemical control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.