Avalena Everard is no stranger to adventure, but she’s never had to reduce her life down to two duffle bags before.
That’s part of the deal, though, as the Roseburg resident is among one of the first U.S. Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas.
“Peace Corps is very well known for being a very transformational experience,” Everard said. “I’m excited to be able to hopefully help people and do some positive work. I don’t think most jobs let you do things that are super impactful like this.”
Everard moved to Roseburg after high school, leaving a short time later to attend college at the University of Puget Sound. She returned each summer to work, and again after graduating in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish.
She worked at Umpqua Health for a year, but more recently has been working in real estate — helping new realtors establish their business.
Joining Peace Corps has always been part of the plan after graduation. Everard was set to go to Guatemala in September 2020, but the Peace Corps ceased operations and evacuated volunteers globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She will join a mix of other first-timers and volunteers who were part of that evacuation. According to a press release, “volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.”
Everard leaves Sunday, first for three months of training and then for two years of service in Uganda. She will be putting her business knowledge to the test, teaching people how to manage their money and start their own businesses; work Everard said she is truly passionate about.
The 24-year-old isn’t sure where exactly she will end up in the country known as “the Pearl of Africa,” but she knows it will be unlike anything she has ever experienced. After all, she isn’t guaranteed access to electricity, let alone Wi-Fi or cell service.
“I think I just want a different perspective,” Everard said. “Even already in this process, having to really narrow down what I take because I have to fit my life into two duffle bags has already been a really shocking change. It’s a different lifestyle. I’m both nervous and excited for such a big change.”
She will also be that much closer to achieving one of her big life goals: visit all seven continents before the age of 30. When she arrives in Africa, she will only have Antarctica left unchecked on that list.
“It is a long time,” Everard said. “But I really think this will help me figure out what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
