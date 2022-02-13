A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about a project specific to Roseburg Public Library’s mystery collection.
That project, which involves comparing current holdings with series lists, is progressing — we are up to authors whose last name starts with E — but it is just one of many tasks we work on behind the scenes.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp began planning for the Summer Reading Program in January. Yes, it takes months of preparation. Aurora researches and schedules special performers, develops the incentive program, generates publicity and connects with schools, purchases prizes, creates the StoryWalk® and manages dozens of other details that go into ensuring a successful summer.
This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” and the program will begin in June. Stay tuned for more information later this spring.
A number of staff members and volunteers pitch in to help maintain the library’s online catalog. We inventory the collection every 12-18 months, which entails scanning every item. We hunt for books that inevitably go missing, then determine whether to replace them or remove the record permanently from the catalog.
We constantly update book series so readers see the list of titles in the order of publication. Unfortunately, this is a manual process, but we do our best because the end product is amazing.
To see how this works, visit the library catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. Enter “William Kent Krueger” in the search field, and click “Go.” Click on the book title “Copper River: a Cork O’Connor mystery (Cork O’Connor #6).” Then click on the link “Cork O’Connor (#6).” The list re-sorts so patrons can see the Cork O’Connor series in order.
We focus this effort on physical items in the collection, although electronic books from OverDrive and cloudLibrary may appear on some of the lists.
Staff continually purchases new materials for the collection, and we import records of the new items into the catalog as soon as we order them so patrons can place holds before said items actually are in the building. This is especially helpful for popular authors such as John Grisham and Janet Evanovich because patrons know the new title has been purchased, and they can add their name to the holds list.
To view the latest additions to the collection, visit the library catalog and click on “What’s New” under the “What’s Hot” tab. The default will list all items added in the past week, although those parameters can be changed.
There is a lot more happening behind the scenes, including shelf reading to ensure items are in alphabetical and numerical order, scanning documents and weeding the collection. Everything we do furthers our goal to provide the best possible service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.