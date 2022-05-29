There are two ways to get an RV for a road trip adventure: renting and buying. Both approaches offer unique benefits and are well-suited for specific situations. The right fit for your family depends on what matters most, such as a low price tag or flexible scheduling options. Below you will find tips on deciding whether to purchase or rent an RV.
The RV rental fees will be drastically lower than the cost of buying a rig. This is ideal for anyone on a tighter budget. Spend less upfront and still enjoy a camper adventure!
It’s also a wise economic choice for those who travel infrequently. Owning an RV is a financial investment. There is not just the sticker price to consider. There are also the associated fees related to preventative maintenance, repairing any problems, replacing old parts, and other costs that come along with ownership. If you will only use the rig
Once you purchase an RV, you are the one responsible for upkeep. You must stay on top of preventative maintenance, get issues looked at by professionals, stay up-to-date on paperwork, find somewhere to store the rig, and handle other ownership responsibilities. It’s quite the hassle!
With a rental RV, it’s a different story. You are simply responsible for returning the rig in good condition. The rental place is in charge of all the ownership-related tasks, saving you time and energy. Spend less time focused on RV upkeep and more time focused on travel planning.
Renting an RV can be a strategic step before ownership. It can provide you with valuable insight, such as:
- whether a compact RV offers enough space for your family’s comfort level
- whether a certain layout approach works well for your group
whether you use a high-end amenity, such as a large screen television or fireplace, enough on a trip to justify the cost
- whether RV travel is something your family will enjoy often enough to justify ownership
The process may change your mind about what model, layout, or features you want to prioritize. This is valuable insight! It’s better to find that out now ... before you make a large purchase.
The more often you travel, the wiser it is to purchase an RV. Eventually, the costs of frequent renting would outweigh the costs of ownership. Regular travelers will get the best value from buying a model. Shopping used RVs for sale will result in even better value due to the reduced upfront cost.
Dealerships have fewer rental models than they do RVs for sale. Travelers with unique needs and wants may have a harder time finding a compatible rental model. For example, those with an exceptionally large or small number of passengers may not find a rental that ideally suits their group size. Or those who want to bring along unique cargo, such as power sports vehicles may struggle to find a rental with the right towing or storage potential. The more specific your needs, the more options you will want. Exploring RVs for sale is the best way to get the most amounts of choices.
RV owners can pick up and go anytime they want. Maybe there’s a last minute opening at a popular campsite. Maybe work schedules changed and now the ideal vacation dates are turned around. Maybe you get a short-notice visit from out-of-town family members. There are plenty of situations where it helps to own the RV so that you can easily adapt to schedule changes. If you rent an RV, you are limited to the availability of rentals and the rental agreement.
