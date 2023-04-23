It doesn’t feel like it, but spring has sprung. Daffodils are in full bloom and while they are running late, the tulips are starting to show their stunning blooms.
As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, other more menacing flowers start to grow and show their petals too. Flowers like the tansy ragwort (Senecio jacobaea), an invasive species that came to Oregon in the 1920s.
The first documented site of this plant was in 1922 in Multnomah County. Over the course of the last century, it has expanded its range to all of western Oregon. This prolific pest produces beautiful and deadly, golden-yellow flowers.
Tansy does very well in disturbed areas, such as fire-stricken landscapes, logging areas and grazed land. This adaptive strategy led to the widespread infestation of the weed in many pastures, causing thousands of livestock deaths in the state.
The infestation had a large impact on the economy of ranchers across the state. In response to this hazardous weed, the Oregon legislature commissioned the Oregon Department of Agriculture to find a solution for tansy ragwort. ODA came up with not one, but three!
From 1960-1971, the Oregon Department of Agriculture released three biocontrols for tansy. The cinnabar moth (named for its strikingly red wings), a seed-head fly and a flea beetle that specializes in tansy.
With the infestation of the weed being so widespread, these little bugs had a heyday in western Oregon. The population of ragwort was widely controlled until 2005, when a droughty winter followed by a wet spring provided the right conditions for a new flush of weeds.
Because the populations of tansy were low, so were the populations of the biocontrol agents. As the year went on, the tansy populations grew. The biocontrol species eventually caught up, creating a natural boom and bust cycle for these competing species.
In Oregon, many of us are familiar with tansy and the cinnabar moth, but we certainly weren’t the first state, or civilization, to introduce a biocontrol. To really understand the history and future of biocontrol, we must first define it.
Biocontrol agents are organisms that specialize in controlling a pest species. In ancient Egypt, cats were used as biocontrol agents to keep rodents out of grain storage, a practice still used today by farmers across the United States. However, as time goes on, we can identify species that specialize in pest species that we are working to control.
As an example, the vedalia ladybird beetle (ladybug) was released in California in the late 1800s to control cottony-cushion scale, a pest that was devastating Californian citrus groves. The ladybird beetle completely wiped out the scale infestation, saving California citrus growers millions of dollars annually ever since.
The cost of the ladybird research, procurement and release was around $1,500.
In recent years, we have experienced two large scale insect infestations in Oregon: brown marmorated stink bugs (BSMB) and spotted wing drosophila (SWD). Spotted wing drosophila has proven to be a serious issue in the fruit growing industry, contaminating cherries, blueberries, cane fruit and anything else with a thin skin.
In one study conducted in Minnesota, there was an estimated $2.36 million loss in raspberry crops in one year from the pest. Brown marmorated stink bugs also pose a serious threat to our agricultural economy, infesting apples, hazelnuts, and anything else they can get their mouthparts into.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has some solutions to this problem. There are two extensively researched biocontrol agents for these pests: Trissolcus japonicus and Ganaspis brasiliensis. Both species are parasitoid wasps that specialize in eradicating BSMB and SWD respectively.
The wasps hunt for the egg masses of their respective prey and then lay their own eggs in them, effectively killing the pest species. When the wasps hatch, they eat their way out of the egg masses of their host. Each egg from the pest species presents the opportunity for a new wasp.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is running a biological control release program, introducing the species at strategic sites within Oregon with the hopes of reducing the pest load on fruit and nut growers in the state. Releases need to occur on or near where the fruit and nuts are being grown.
This year ODA is planning to release wasps in Douglas County. I will be coordinating releases and have several sites lined up already. If you are interested in becoming a release site for these biocontrols, please contact me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.