Do you enjoy taking photos with your phone? How about reading on your tablet? Downloading apps? Texting?
If you answered yes to any of those, Roseburg Public Library has a great opportunity for you to help your fellow community members through our tech tutoring program.
Our goal is to schedule technology sessions twice a month in which anyone can drop in and get one-on-one assistance. From experience, we know how valuable that direct interaction is because the session is tailored to each person’s specific questions and skill level.
Library staff and volunteers currently provide assistance when the library is open, and that will continue; however, the person best able to help may not be available when patrons drop by, which is why we want to streamline the process with regularly scheduled tech sessions.
Volunteers will not be expected to know the intricacies of every device, and staff will provide basic training on the library’s electronic books platforms. We’re seeking people who feel comfortable using their electronic devices, like working with people and have patience and a good sense of humor.
Volunteers will be asked to commit to one two-hour session each month in which they will be available for patrons to approach on a first-come, first-served basis. Ideally, tech sessions will occur twice a month on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., which is our busiest time; however, we’re willing to work with volunteers’ schedules.
We require that volunteers be at least 15 years old. Youth between ages 15 and 17 must be accompanied by a teacher or parent, or they may apply to join the Teen Advisory Group and work with Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg.
To start the process, potential volunteers should complete an application form located at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org under the Policies and Forms link, or they may stop by the library for a paper application.
Circulation Supervisor Liz Hendershott will review all applications, schedule brief interviews and complete a background check. Youth interested in joining the Teen Advisory Group should contact Oberg at library@cityofroseburg.org.
Patrons who would like technology help should continue to drop in at any time for assistance, and keep an eye out for Tech Time beginning in January; we’ll post dates and times in this column as well as on our website and Facebook page.
See you at the library!
