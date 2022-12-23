When the Canyonville Community Library closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers saw an opportunity to spruce the place up.
Besides curbside pick up, where the community could order books through the online database and stop by during designated hours to pick up their checkouts, the library remained closed. They put that two year timeframe to good use.
Along with inventorying the library’s 14,000 item collection, which includes books, DVDs, audio books, the library used a variety of grants to improve that collection, improve air quality within the building with new ventilation and purification systems and add a new window.
“We prioritized the improvements based on available funding and put the patron’s health and safety at the top of the list,” Program and Community Outreach Coordinator Linda Grace said. “The library closure gave us the time to complete the very time consuming project of a full library inventory. Work could be done without disrupting patrons. We used this opportunity to make things better for patrons.”
Improvements didn’t stop there. Computer work stations were moved and the children’s area remodel was finished. After all this work, the library was able to reopen in March of this year. These updates have given the library the opportunity to provide necessary services to the community, Grace said.
“Our board asked people what they would like to see changed and we had to prioritize what changes we wanted to do and how we would make that happen,” said Carol Hilderbrand, president of Canyonville City Friends of the Library.
Grant funding also helped provide one paid, part-time position. Grace was hired to that position in November. It’s her job to springboard off these improvements to create programs that draw the community in.
Most of these new activities will begin in January, including a newsletter, new birthday club for kids newborn to 12 years old, story time, weekly game days for adult and monthly events for children, amongst many others.
“It’s so wonderful, even just to see everyone,” Grace said. “We get people coming in and saying how glad we are that we are open. We’re getting more people in to library, which is always the goal.”
Besides Grace’s position, the library is operated solely by volunteers. Grace began volunteering just after the library’s reopening.
“I just think libraries are so important, especially to small, rural communities,” she said. “One of the reasons why I wanted to work here is I was so impressed by the women who have who ran this library for five years.”
The library services not only Canyonville residents, but also Days Creek, Azalea and all areas between Canyonville and Tiller. For some, the library is the only place they can access the internet or make copies. But for others, it is a place to come together.
That is what Hilderbrand is most excited about, being a community space for all.
“I would hope that they come back and find us as a library community that is open to not only the people in Canyonville, but our patrons and friends out in Days Creek and Tiller and others on the outskirts,” Hilderbrand said. “I want that sense of community. I want them to feel like we’re welcoming. We’re inviting and we have lots going on. We’re open to the suggestions that they have and what they see are needs in the community and how we can how we can fill those needs.”
The Canyonville Community Library is currently open four days a week, but that will go down to three days beginning in the new year. Find out more, included events and how to help the library, at facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib.
