Roseburg Public Library’s online catalog recently was updated to make digital reading even simpler.
Our vendor, Biblionix, integrated the library’s collection of cloudLibrary electronic books and audiobooks into the catalog system.
That means patrons who access the catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com can search for the library’s physical materials as well as digital materials available through the OverDrive (Libby) and cloudLibrary platforms.
It is important to note the online catalog includes only cloudLibrary items Roseburg Public Library has leased, which is about 400 titles. It does not include electronic books and audiobooks available through our consortium partners. Therefore, I recommend patrons search within the cloudLibrary app if they do not locate an item using the new online catalog feature.
In fact, patrons may continue to use the cloudLibrary and OverDrive (Libby) apps to search for and check out digital materials.
The benefit of using the online catalog is that it is more of a one-stop shop because it displays the location and type of all of the library’s holdings on one screen. For example, results for John Grisham’s latest novel, “Sooley,” include the hardcover book and book on CD, both available on the library’s physical shelves. In addition, the title is available through both OverDrive and cloudLibrary as an electronic book and audiobook.
Search results with a green background indicate the item is available. A pink background indicates a hold must be placed.
Patrons interested in checking out or placing holds on digital materials can do so directly through the library catalog. To get started, click on the title of the item. Then click on the link labeled “Download this item.” This directs the user to either the cloudLibrary or OverDrive website, where they can log in and check out or place a hold on the item.
Once an item is checked out, the patron can open the cloudLibrary or OverDrive (Libby) app on their mobile device, and the item is waiting on their digital shelf to be downloaded.
Electronic books and audiobooks remain popular at the library. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, patrons checked out nearly 24,000 digital items. That represented 33% of all checkouts, a 12.5% increase from the previous year.
I attribute part of that jump to the pandemic. Because the library building has been closed off and on since spring 2020, circulation of physical materials has declined. I also think patrons are getting more comfortable with digital platforms and like the convenience of electronic books and audiobooks.
For patrons new to digital materials, Library staff created an “Electronic device tutorial” available on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on “Library Resources.” Library staff also is available to help by email at library@cityofroseburg.org or phone at 541-492-7051.
