Travel restrictions forced me to postpone my annual trip to Iowa to visit family and friends this spring. Fortunately, I have a number of go-to authors when I feel nostalgic for the Midwest.
Heather Gudenkauf’s new suspense novel, “This Is How I Lied,” features Maggie Kennedy O’Keefe, a detective in small-town Grotto, Iowa, who takes over the 25-year-old case of her best friend’s murder.
Eve died in the local caves, which are based on the real-life Maquoketa Caves, and her missing boot has been found, reopening the investigation. There is no shortage of suspects — Eve’s abusive boyfriend; a drifter; the next-door neighbor; and Eve’s deeply disturbed sister have means, opportunity and/or motive. Maggie has long-buried secrets, too, ones she does not want revealed just as she is about to have her first child.
“This Is How I Lied” got creepy and had a number of twists and turns that kept me guessing. I especially liked it because the rural Iowa setting and characters rang true.
Based on circulation, many Roseburg readers know about William Kent Krueger, but he is so good I want even more people to discover him. Krueger’s Cork O’Connor mystery series features a cop who solves crimes in northern Minnesota while navigating family issues. Cork’s Irish and Anishinaabe Indian heritage plays a large role throughout the series, which I recommend reading in order.
I was hooked at book one, “Iron Lake,” when Krueger threw in a plot twist that shook me. Let’s just say no character except for Cork is safe.
For a change of pace, try Krueger’s “Ordinary Grace,” a novel set in fictional New Bremen, Minnesota. The location is an amalgamation of several Minnesota River valley communities, including New Ulm, where I lived for nine years before I moved to Oregon. Krueger captures the Upper Midwest sensibility through the eyes of 13-year-old Frank, who comes of age during the summer of 1961.
If you like Krueger, you might try Allen Eskens, who sets his books in Minnesota and Missouri. I especially enjoyed the Detective Max Rupert series. Max is not the main character in the first book, “The Life We Bury,” but he takes over in “The Guise of Another.”
His story takes a darker turn in “The Heavens May Fall,” in which he is pitted against friend and attorney Boady Sanden in a rollercoaster of a case that ties back to the death of Max’s wife.
Finally, one of my favorite Iowa-based books is “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella, which is the basis for the Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.” Read the book then watch the movie to get the full whimsical experience.
Moreover, if you ever find yourself in Northeast Iowa, stop by the real Field of Dreams just outside Dyersville.
