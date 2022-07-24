The extravaganza we have been waiting for is finally here.
From 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Roseburg Public Library will host Harry Potter Day, a celebration of Hogwarts, magic and the power of imagination.
The community is invited to dress up and join us for activities, trivia and prizes.
The grand prize is a Harry Potter-themed quilt. All attendees under age 18 are eligible to enter the drawing, which will occur at noon. Participants must answer a Harry Potter-themed question, and they must be present to win.
One name will be drawn from all completed submissions. Thanks to quilter Ashley Oberg for donating her beautiful creation.
Library staff and volunteers will be stationed throughout the library with hands-on classes, including herbology (carrot-seed planting), transfiguration (rock painting), potions (slime) and wands.
There will be a special section for teens only to make monster books.
Participants who correctly answer trivia questions will receive tickets for prize drawings, which will occur every half hour. Prizes include a full set of the Harry Potter book series, a Golden Snitch fidget spinner, shirts, a light-up emblem, sticker books and more. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing.
Finally, everyone can make a personal serving of refreshing ice cream at the library’s version of Honeydukes sweet shop.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp has been planning this event since the library’s last Harry Potter Day in 2019. On that day, more than 600 people participated. We cannot wait to celebrate with even more of you this year.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 8 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card for Cascades Coffee House at 722 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
This week requires participants to share two photographs:
Send a picture of your favorite place to read.
Send a picture of the book or books you currently are reading.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 8 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, participants may email their responses to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
