As the weather turns cooler and the rain keeps us company, Roseburg Public Library invites you to check out an armload of books, curl up in a cozy spot and participate in the Winter Reading Program.
The program begins Dec. 1, continues through Jan. 15 and is open to all ages. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate. Instructions and forms are located on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click Winter Reading Program. They also are available at the library.
The youth program requires readers to complete book reviews for prizes. If this sounds familiar, you are right. It is the same format we implemented during the Summer Reading Program, and we brought it back because it was so popular.
Children and teens should complete a review for every book they read during the program. We encourage parents to help little ones fill out reviews, which can be a drawing or a couple of sentences about why you liked the book. Any book, graphic novel or audiobook counts.
Finally, for each book review, readers should indicate which prize drawing you wish to enter. The list of prizes is on the website, and all prizes are featured in the library’s lobby display case. They include Lego kits, tie dye kits, a pizza play set and more. Winners will be drawn randomly.
Grab-and-go craft kits will be available every Tuesday during the Winter Reading Program beginning at 10 a.m. They will be on a table near the main desk and available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Patrons may use curbside service and staff will deliver kits to your vehicle. Kits will be available at the library only on Tuesdays because staff delivers remainders to local nonprofit organizations that work with youth.
Kits are seasonally themed and include a pine cone tree, reindeer and snow slime. The kits vary in difficulty through the program but generally are aimed toward ages 5 to 12.
The adult program requires participants to fill out a reading log. Again, this is the same format as the summer program. However, there are new prompts, most of them seasonal, to help broaden your reading horizons. Examples include “A book you would give as a gift” and “A book with snow on the cover.” Any book, graphic novel or audiobook counts.
Participants do not have to complete the entire log. Rather, every book logged corresponds to one entry into the drawing for $25 gift cards at four downtown Roseburg businesses. Winners will be drawn randomly from all submissions.
Prizes are made possible by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
We look forward to hearing about the books you cozy up with in the cold season!
