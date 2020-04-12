This chamber column is generally about promoting businesses and new businesses, or highlighting all the great upcoming events in town. That is a non-starter right now. Therefore I will write about something else Oakland is known for: Its history.
The building that I own and take care of is the old E. G. Young bank building on the corner of Locust and Second Streets in downtown Oakland. It was built in 1892 — so it is 128 years old — and was a bank for over 100 years. That gave it lots of time to accumulate interesting stories.
I acquired it in 1998 when the last bank inhabitant, Wells Fargo, closed the branch. As I’ve renovated it, I’ve learned some of its history — both nefarious and uplifting. One story I like to tell is about the attempted bank robbery in 1959.
At that time it was easy to get into the basement, there were old coal/wood chutes that were not secure. There was also the original bank vault in the basement, one with cool looking black metal doors with gold scroll and lettering. But in the 1950s a new massive vault was installed on the main floor so the basement vault was empty and not secured. Two local men figured that out and they set up a scheme to jack hammer up from the lower vault ceiling through to the floor of the new vault.
They paid attention to the night time train schedule and whenever a freight train was going by they would use the jack hammer, figuring people wouldn’t hear it over the noise of the train. Therefore they did just a little each night. Since the bankers did occasionally go down to the basement during the day these would be robbers removed their tools and stored them in the basement of the neighboring building. At the time this was an insurance agent’s office.
One night when the robbers put their tools away they must have snagged the oil line to the oil furnace. When the insurance agent came in to work in the morning his building was cold. So he went around back to the basement to see what was wrong. Seeing the jack hammer and other tools he let the police chief know. The chief was Turk Manning. Chief Manning set to watching the bank and one night he saw lights on down there. He enlisted assistance from the state police and they nabbed the guys.
Now when you go downstairs into that old vault you can see a crude cement and sheetrock patch over the hole they were drilling.
Corroborating this story, about two years ago an elderly rancher wandered into the building. He looked around slowly and said to me, “You know, I think this was the bank that my father tried to rob.” He went on to say that his dad and his friend were always getting into trouble of some kind or another, but this time they went to jail.
This wasn’t the only time the bank was robbed. There was another robbery in 1972 but I don’t know as much about that one. Those were external robberies. There were also nefarious internal happenings.
A friend of mine, Lisa, told me about her great-great-grandfather, who was in real estate. She heard the stories from her grandfather, who lives with her now. Lisa’s grandfather has articles from newspapers written around 1900. Apparently this great-great-grandfather teamed up with a banker from the E. G. Young Bank and a land shark back east.
They were selling land that either did not exist or to which they had no title. When the scheme was exposed her great-great-grandfather took the hit and spent a year in jail. He covered for the banker who then made sure Lisa’s great-great-grandfather’s family was taken care of for that year.
Lisa’s great-great-grandfather had two daughters, one became Lisa’s great-grandmother and the other a great-great-aunt. When Lisa told me the above story I told her about the upstairs of the bank building. It had been a basketball court for Oakland High School students, including girls basketball, in the 1910s about when her great-grandmother was growing up. Lisa got very excited, wondering if the sisters had played there.
The fun thing about this upstairs basketball court is that the players or audience kept score all over the plaster walls. There is graffiti, sketches, poems and scores all over. The floor still has the painted lines and key for the court.
When I acquired the building, the plaster was disintegrating from water from roof leaks. I replaced the roof and saved what I could of the graffiti. The bits I saved had scores and names; Oakland vs. Sutherlin or Oakland vs. Cottage Grove or Myrtle Creek. They listed the teams and who scored, either by first name and last initial or first initial and last name.
One day I went up there and wrote down all the names I could read and showed Lisa the list. She scanned the list and said “there it is, that is my great-aunt.” This brought her family history alive and added to my stories about happenings in this 128 year old building.
When Oakland re-opens after the pandemic abates please come to town to shop and to learn more about our colorful history. I’ve tried to corroborate all elements of this story but it may differ from what other Oaklanders recall. If so, I apologize and I’d love to hear additional stories.
