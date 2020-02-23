Hello readers, and welcome — I hope you’re prepared for days of green clovers, red hearts, and drizzly skies, because I know I am.
My name is Abigail, and I’m a member of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps team here in Elkton. AmeriCorps NCCC — for those of you who aren’t aware — is an organization built around service work. The organization sends teams of young adults to help communities in any way they need, whether that means clearing trails, working with the Boys and Girls Club or helping people with their taxes.
During our time here in Elkton, our team has been working with the Elkton Community Education Center, along with the city of Elkton, to repair infrastructure and prepare for the oncoming summer (yay)!
We arrived in January so I’m new to Elkton, but during my short stay I continue to find more and more reasons to fall in love with it.
For one thing I simply can not get over how absolutely breathtaking this place is. In my free time I make a point to take long walks around town — with my camera in tow — so I can enjoy the rolling hills, the dark trees, the green open fields, and, of course, the river. It’s too cold this time of year for anyone to dive in (although I’ve heard great things about the upcoming summer months) but the river is beautiful regardless, especially in the late evenings when the fog rests on top of the water, giving it an almost mystical feeling.
Elkton is a beautiful place, and it’s an inviting one too. The people are welcoming and there’s so many things to do, like getting ice cream at Farm Pickins and having dinner at Arlene’s Cafe. Nowadays, I often visit Tomaselli’s Pastry Mill & Cafe whenever I have the chance. They serve practically everything, from coffee to brick oven pizzas to pancakes. I highly recommend their cheesecakes and if you have the time I’d also try their cheese platters.
But one of my favorite things about this town that I have yet to note is the variety. There are multiple wineries to visit and try, multiple places and people to provide new foods like buffalo or rabbit meat, and then, of course, there are the community dinners the ECEC hosts. I’ve only been to two so far and both have been so much fun. If you’re up for good food and better conversation then it’s certainly a place you’d want to be.
While my time in Elkton has been brief, the things I’ve been doing and the people I’ve met have made the stay here and the work we’ve been doing absolutely amazing. In my opinion Elkton, with all its little gems, is a great place to be and perhaps you’ll think the same.
I wish you all a lovely February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.