It helps to stop and be thankful for the partners that help you achieve goals and function effectively in turbulent times and it’s easy to make the case the year 2020 counts as a turbulent time. So here is my list of people and organizations that have helped Drain be successful in the year 2020.
To the Douglas County Board of Supervisors, thank you for being proactive on your stance with COVID-19. When it first became apparent that this was an issue you started testing, keeping the cities informed about what was going on and posting daily updates about how COVID was affecting Douglas County. That was a huge undertaking and I believe it paid off in low COVID numbers in the county.
To North Douglas County Fire and EMS, thank you for all the you have done over the last couple of weeks to slow down the Archie Creek fire. It is difficult to figure out how to balance helping out local communities and also ensuring that your responsibilities at home are met. Also, thank you for allowing the city to put their temporary City Hall on your property while the city figures out what to do with the failing City Hall.
To the Oregon Department of Transportation, thank you for working with Drain to put in a flashing crosswalk on Highway 38 in downtown Drain and putting in the flashing speed signs to slow down traffic as it goes through town. Not all the vehicles get down to 25 mph, but a lot more do than did before. With the addition of the flashing crosswalk sign, it will make Drain a safer place to walk and an easier place to park then it has been in the past.
To the Drain Chamber of Commerce, thank you for taking the initiative to clean up the downtown area. I know a lot of work went into picking up the trash, pulling weeds and making the overall downtown area look better than it has in a long time.
To the North Douglas County Fair, thank you for being flexible and making the fair happen while keeping up with the ever-changing rules for distancing, masks and COVID regulations. The parade was a wonder to behold, with kids getting more candy than they knew what to do with. The exhibits were fun to look at and the pies made my mouth water. Overall, a positive community experience.
To the holiday community organizers, thank you for all your hard work getting flags out for Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day. Also, for working together to have activities for the holiday season happening in Drain, such as getting a holiday tree donated to the community, organizing a holiday parade and setting up a live nativity scene.
To the North Douglas Library District, thank you for being open and giving the community the ability to come together. For organizing a community dinner during the pandemic, having a summer reading program to setting up story markers around the Civic Center and for getting people away from their computers and television screens and back out into the community.
To the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, thank you for keeping us safe. Enforcing the city codes and working to keep Drain a positive place to be.
Finally, I want to thank all the volunteers that serve on committees, commissions and councils that give their time and energy to make the hard decisions that make communities better.
That is my short list of people and groups that I am thankful for. As always with such lists I know that someone has been accidentally left off. If that was you please forgive me.
I know each city in Douglas County has a list of people and organizations that make their community special. If you are feeling down, I encourage you to seek these people and organizations out and say thank you.
Have a great holiday season.
