The city of Riddle was incorporated Jan. 30, 1893, making this her 130th birthday.
Riddle shares her birthday with several historical and important events — the invention of Cracker Jacks, Good and Plenty, Juicy Fruit gum and brownies, to name a few.
Celebratory events will commence at 1:30 p.m., thus aligning time and date. Many activities are planned to include welcoming Happy Birthday signage and the singing of the birthday song, courtesy of elementary school students, a performance by the high school band, historical displays in many businesses and city hall. Cookies will be available at these same businesses.
The South Umpqua Historical Museum will be open with displays depicting early days of southern Douglas County with special emphasis on Riddle. While elementary students will be taking advantage of this field trip opportunity, the general public is always welcome.
With our birthday celebration being our biggest event this month, much more has been and is happening in and around Riddle. High school athletes are participating in basketball and wrestling, junior high combined with upper elementary girls also participating in basketball. Feel free to come and support our local youth while enjoying some good entertainment — the kids will appreciate it and you will enjoy it.
Many students at the high school were fortunate to host speakers from the holocaust museum who came to share knowledge and history with them.
Recruit Hippo, ETS and WIRE are working with our high school students in current/future jobs findings as well as post high school education and careers. Thanks to all who participate in assisting our young folks in making informed choices regarding their futures.
Honor band is once again a thing, under the direction of Mr. Martin Follose. Mr. Follose will also be taking the high school band on performance tour to Disneyland over spring break (also known as Just Us).
Our baseball complex upgrade is hitting the final stages of completion. This work is being performed by resident volunteers with assistance from the school district and local professionals. When completed, these upgrades will complement our new track and field facilities nicely.
Not to be outdone, our city workers are busily making upgrades to water and sewer lines in various parts of our city. Please be patient and observant when approaching these construction sites as we don’t want any unnecessary conflicts or delays.
We need to acknowledge the hard work of all the volunteers who participated in the success of another Olde Towne Christmas and the Lighted Truck Parade. The downtown decorations, street decorations, mini trees and the town tree were all a delight and add so much to our town during the Christmas season.
Things are happening, jumping, moving and shaking in Riddle, stay tuned for future updates or hop in the car and come visit us in person. The coffee is always on somewhere — there’s three restaurants and two mini marts to choose from. Grab a bite or a cold one, stay and visit, we’re always happy to host you.
