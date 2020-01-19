Riddle is celebrating a big number this year, 127 to be exact. On Jan. 30, our fair city will celebrate its 127th birthday. There will be singing in the streets, cupcakes and trivia and we are hoping to incorporate the high school band in the mix — lots of moving parts to make that happen, so stay tuned!
Prior to the big birthday bash, we enjoyed another successful Timber Truckers Light Parade in December. The trucks are always a beautiful sight, so much time, equipment and imagination on display.
A big thank you to all who made this possible. A lot goes into planning and facilitating these events, it can’t happen without you, so if you sponsored, volunteered, participated ... thank you!
Glenbrook Country Christmas Craft Fair was a huge success once again. Mark your calendars for next year, if you forgot to sign up for their annual mailing. It is simply the best craft fair in Douglas County, you don’t want to miss out.
Another reason to cheer in Riddle: our Umpqua Cheer “Lightning” group won a bid to Nationals at Disney World in Orlando Florida. They will be competing March 12-16 at the national level for all recreational cheer squads. The Umpqua Cheer team is made up of athletes from Riddle, Myrtle Creek, Tri City, Canyonville and Winston.
They are currently fund raising for their air fare and food. The team held a Spaghetti Feed fundraising event Friday at the Riddle Community Center.
Small Business Saturday was successful despite the blustery winter weather. The local 4-H chapter sold out of their wreaths, always a good thing! This same 4-H chapter was very generous in sharing their talents by making pillow cases for the local CASA organization. Thank you 4-H’ers.
Riddle City Library continues to be successful venture, ran mostly by volunteers who work hard to make sure our library doors remain open. They have many fun events planned, be sure to check their schedule or the Facebook group called The Buzz in Riddle, to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Spoiler alert: a big Scrabble tournament is coming up on the 25th.
R.I.S.E. continues to offer free movies each month at the Community Center, check The Buzz for that schedule as well. The movies are free and there are snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Another great way to spend some quality time supporting our youth and our town: sporting events for all ages are going strong. Everything from youth wrestling to high school basketball are happening every week. Showing support for our young athletes is an entertaining, cheap and fun way to help develop young minds and bodies. Come out and cheer them on! Schedules to be found on The Buzz.
Square dancing has come to Riddle! Lessons are 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Guess where you can find that schedule? The Buzz!
With the coming of the New Year comes the planning for 2020. Riddle Sawdust Jubilee planning in progress. It will be held the last weekend in June, make a note of it. Fund raising will begin shortly.
The idea of a Farmers Market is being kicked around; if you’ve ever wanted to be involved in this type of endeavor, now is the time to step up. It’s in the infant stages so there’s lots of room for input.
The theme of this article seems to be the Buzz, which is organized, researched and posted by a very efficient volunteer. Thank you Dawn for keeping us up-to-the-minute. Your efforts are so appreciated!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.