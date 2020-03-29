Riddle is heavily into spring, welcoming all the colors that go with.
The Downtown Development Committee initiated and complete a bulb planting party. We received a generous donation of bulbs in answer to our plea and as a result of this donation we organized two separate planting parties, successfully adding spring flavor to much of the high school, the Welcome to Riddle signs and some significant locations around town.
This endeavor was so successful that we are are already gearing up for summer plantings as well as continuing our bulb efforts into next year. Flower baskets are on order, it sounds as if we’ll have even more hanging up and about for your downtown beautification and enjoyment!
Our local cheer team had a successful competition and were able to enjoy significant time at Disney World. Thank you to our generous community for making this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our cheerleading youth.
Sawdust Jubilee is next on the horizon; it is still a go at this time, even though fundraising is, of a necessity, pretty much nonexistent at this time. When things get back to “normal” we will double down on our efforts and make this celebration a reality.
This virus (which shall remain nameless in this article) that has us all under house arrest, will pass! Social distance, wash your hands, be smart and do your part!
Being home bound doesn’t have to be a jail sentence: read that book(s) you’ve been hoarding, plant some seeds, learn a new craft, bake some bread, teach your dog a new trick...make this incarceration work for you!
Until next time, know that Riddle is alive and well, supporting our local businesses as best we can from the comfort of our living rooms.
