Yoncalla Area Chamber of Commerce is saddened to report the passing of our long-time President and Guiding Light, Dick McHaffie. He shall be missed, yet shall always be with us.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, the Yoncalla Spring Craft and Plant Sale scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled. We have tentatively rescheduled for April 25.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Please remember to check on the needs and wellbeing of seniors and other vulnerable members of the community. Thank you.
