There is so much happening in Riddle now that spring has shown her lovely face, however briefly!
The city of Riddle, in combination with the Riddle Area Chamber of Commerce, has completed another successful city-wide clean up. We give our most sincere thank you to South Umpqua Disposal, Riddle School District, city of Riddle work crew, McGovern Metals and a slew of hard working volunteers. It takes a lot of hands to make this event such a success.
There were a few missteps — next year, if this event should happen again we will have the bins manned, as some folks can’t seem to follow simple instruction. This is behind us, with lots of garbage and scrap metal off our landscape and safely in the proper place.
Plans are well under way for the Sawdust Jubilee, scheduled for June 24 this year. Many of the regular venue items, such as the softball tournament, arm wrestling, booths, etc., will make an appearance, as well as some new events to shake things up a bit. Stay tuned for updates!
On May 19, a fundraiser dinner is being held at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Riddle. Come support your Sawdust Jubilee and have a big plate of spaghetti with sides for $10.
In school news, we are celebrating the first year on our new, mostly completed all-weather track facility. It is a beauty and a welcome upgrade from previous years. Also new and mostly complete is the baseball complex, another much needed and appreciated upgrade. The 2023 seasons are coming to an end for all our athletes and, as is their tradition, the First Baptist Church hosted the spring sports dinner for all athletes and coaches.
Prom has come and gone and scholarship season is in full swing for our seniors — don’t forget to apply for the chamber scholarship!
The Irish Pride Booster Club has provided Irish Pride t-shirts to all students twice this year, always promoting that Irish Pride! To that end, volunteers have been busy fundraising by manning the snack shack at all home track meets at both the junior and senior high schools.
May 12 was the state band competition for our very talented band. These same band members took a quick trip to Disneyland over spring break, bringing their musical and acting talents to several schools along the way.
Our softball team hosted a fundraiser for a local girl who is facing some medical issues. Thanks to all who donated by purchasing or gifting items to this effort.
Our local RISE group is still selling popcorn at the grade school onThursdays, as well as co-hosting the upcoming all years’ reunion in June.
The Riddle Fire Department, under the guidance of Chief Devin, was recently awarded a grant and chosen as a pilot program for the state to place proper fire address signs for our out-of-town patrons. Included in this program is pre-incident triage for all structures and will upload them to a database to be used during emerging incidents. This will make finding addresses so much easier in times of emergency. This is a four prong project. If interested you are invited to address questions to Chief Loughridge.
More exiting news is that he department will once again have staffing at the fire hall through the upcoming fire season.
The city of Riddle working hard to comply with new legislation HB 3115, relating to the regulation of public property withe respect to persons experiencing homelessness and declaring an emergency. This requires setting aside areas for homeless living as well as working with volunteers on security systems and cameras to keep ur streets and facilities safe from vandals.
It has also been brought to our attention that due to the Storm Water Quality Plan, in conjunction with the Federal Clean Water Act, we cannot have anything except storm water runoff going into the storm drains. This includes littering, pet waste, lawn care chemicals, washing f vehicles, changing vehicle fluids or disposing of paint and household chemicals.
Please check the Riddle City Library website for upcoming events. They recently introduced our young folks to the life cycle of the painted lady butterfly. The book club is active and always seeking new members. There is a new fundraiser coming up shortly that includes vegetable starts, flowers, books and baked goods. That’s a powerful combination! Thy also have n-going fundraisers such as the bottle drop. Donations are always greatly appreciated.
Our beautiful flower baskets will be arriving soon, thanks to some generous donations. Be on e lookout for Yard of the Month signs — we will be out looking for likely recipients! A wonderful community member gifted the chamber and city hundreds of flower bulbs to be planted around so if you see random folks digging into the hillside, don’t be alarmed. It’s just us out beautifying for next spring! Thank you Generous Donor!
South County Athletics is keeping our young folks busy with all the baseball-type activities and soccer, as well as providing opportunities to those interested in honing their umpiring skills. Thanks you to all the generous donors who help keep these opportunities available to our local youth. A huge thank you to all who volunteer time and energy to coach these kids — hats off to you!
Kindergarten Roundup is fast approaching!
Other important events include baccalaureate on June 1, graduation on June 3, Church in the Riddle City Park on June 4 and the Riddle All Years reunion June 24.
