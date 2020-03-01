If you spend any time in our community or with people from Sutherlin, you will find that we are a little different. Different in that we are motivated to make our town better.
Our town is an amazing collection of people who work tirelessly to give back to the community. It is rare these days to find people who step up and ask first “how can I help?”
We are a town centered around service. Nearly a quarter of our Chamber of Commerce is made up of nonprofits whose sole purpose is to give back. Because service is so valued in our community, it is no surprise that when there is a chance to recognize our community members for their service, it’s a big deal.
Next weekend, on March 7, our community is coming together to honor just a few of the standouts that have so generously given their time and resources to make our town amazing at our 64th Annual First Citizen Banquet. From year to year it’s a sellout event!
You may be wondering why a chamber would so value community service and why so much of our membership would include nonprofits. Well, to our community it just makes sense. When community groups support business and commerce, our whole town thrives. People are able to find productive work in town and small businesses are able to flourish.
When looking at the makeup of our chamber membership once again, nearly half of our members are truly small businesses, with four or less employees. There is a symbiotic relationship between community groups and small businesses with each benefitting from one another.
Businesses are always supportive of our many nonprofits providing services and goods to benefit their organizations and, in turn, individuals appreciate and recognize these businesses as sharing in the same community spirit and will build strong loyalty to these businesses. Our citizens appreciate when a business invests in and chooses to be a part of Sutherlin and makes it their community.
Another aspect that makes our town so great is that we are always bustling and gearing up for events that bring our whole community together, and everyone’s invited! As you plan your spring and summer activities, be sure to visit our event calendar at www.visitsutherlin.com. There you find activities for every interest, whether you’re into geocaching, art, food, or hanging out with your K-9 friend, you will find it in Sutherlin.
Again, most of these events are planned and organized by volunteers who love their community and want to celebrate what we have to offer.
While you are in Sutherlin you may be noticing things look a little different downtown. If you haven’t heard, one of our most historic and unique downtown buildings is currently undergoing a renovation by Backside Brewery and is set to open sometime this summer, bringing a much-needed eatery to the heart of our downtown. Be sure to be on the lookout for all kinds of different and new things taking place in the months to come.
Yes, our town is different, in so many great ways!
