We are finally experiencing fall in beautiful Riddle, it’s been a long time coming but we welcome the change from all the heat and especially welcome the rain.
Chamber Corner: The pattern continues in Riddle
- Jane Mitchell For The News-Review
So much has happened here in town and so much is about to happen. We had a successful Sawdust Jubilee, complete with fireworks. Summer sports turned into fall sports; summer break turned into school days — the pattern continues.
Riddle School District fall sports are wrapping up with the six man football team heading off for a play-in game set for Thursday. It will have happened before this hits print. Go Irish!
Changes in administration at the high school has us welcoming long time teacher/AD Russell Hobson as our new principal. There are also several new teachers and, well, as some that have been yanked out of retirement. (Thank you Martin and Echo).
Homecoming week has come and gone with all the associated activities including dress-up days, a well attended parade, the bonfire and Friday Night Lights.
If you haven’t already, you owe it to yourself to take a walk around the new all weather track. It’s a sight to behold, all new track facilities. A wonderful and long overdue addition to our facilities.
The annual Truck or Treat will be happening on Monday. Don’t forget to wear your costume and bring the littles to enjoy the festivities.
Nov. 4, the Sawdust Jubilee committee will be hosting a fund raising Bunco tournament at the Community Center. Please come and support the committee as well as the continuation of the Jubilee.
Upcoming events include Glenbrook Country Christmas (watch for dates). Timber Truckers Lighted Truck Parade, second Saturday of December. Riddle’s 130th Birthday Celebration will be Jan. 30.
Business news: Sweet Confections will soon be open six days a week for your sweet tooth pleasures.
Shamrock is slowly but steadily reopening the diner! Keep your eyes peeled for other fun events at the Shamrock, they have been known to host karaoke, Paint and Sip, line dancing lesson, darts and so much more.
Poppy Petals is now selling its jewelry line at several local South Douglas County businesses.
Casa Azteca is offering lunch special daily and further offers several discounts, including 10% to mill workers; stop in and check them out.
Jane Mitchell is the president of the Riddle Chamber of Commerce. Contact the Chamber at RACC, PO Box 793 Riddle, OR 97469.
