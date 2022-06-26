It’s not too late to join Roseburg Public Library’s grant-funded Chicanx Literature Series.
The second session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on Zoom. The group will spend 90 minutes discussing the book “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez and the journal article “Provider Perspectives on Stressors, Support, and Access to Mental Health Care for Latinx Youth” by Erin M. Rodriguez and Lauren Smith, published in 2020 in Qualitative Health Research.
Copies of the material are available at the library’s front desk and the YMCA of Douglas County in Roseburg. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate. To register for the Zoom sessions, email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050.
I expect another lively dialogue facilitated by Dr. Alma Rosa Alvarez, professor of English at Southern Oregon University. The first session flew by as Dr. Alvarez added context to the readings and participants shared their lived experiences and thoughts about the literature.
As one participant stated in the session evaluation, “Dr. Alvarez was a very knowledgeable and prepared presenter while also being personable and allowing all kinds of comments and questions during the session. The class was a delight!”
The project framework provides participants with opportunities to develop greater familiarity with and appreciation for their Mexican American neighbors, their long history as community members, their impact to the local economy and their contributions to the fabric of the Umpqua Valley.
The final session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, will cover “Imaginary Parents: A Family Autobiography” by Sheila Ortiz Taylor and Sandra Ortiz Taylor and ancillary material selected by Dr. Alvarez.
The Chicanx Literature Series is sponsored by The American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week Four Bonus
All adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $25 Chevron gift card.
This week’s survey requires participants to list their Top 10 books of all time.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 4 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may reply by email to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
