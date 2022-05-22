My favorite time of the year is rapidly approaching — the Summer Reading Program!
Helping children find new books to read, leading library crafts and activities, hosting Harry Potter Day and reading in the sun are things I look forward to the most in summer.
The foundation of the Summer Reading Program is reading. At Roseburg Public Library, children and teens will have a total of three logs to track their time reading this summer.
When participants read or are read to for seven hours, they can turn in their log for a book, trinkets and the next log. Reading 14 hours and completing the second log will earn participants another book and trinkets.
Completing the final log — reading a total of 21 hours — will enter participants into the grand prize drawings for a Y Fliker scooter (we are giving away three), and they will receive a third book and more trinket prizes.
Participants can download reading logs on the roseburgpubliclibrary.org website or pick up logs at the library and YMCA. Logs, craft kits and prizes also will be available when we follow Roseburg School District’s Lunchbox Express to various parks on Mondays.
In addition to reading logs, we will continue the popular book review raffle for larger prizes. Children and youth can write or draw about a book they read or were read to for a chance to win the prizes displayed in the lobby case.
We have some awesome prizes such as a kids’ play camping set, Lego sets, specialty crafting kits and other fun prizes.
We are restarting in-person events this summer with four regularly scheduled programs. We will be at the Stewart Park Pavilion for storytime every Wednesday from June 1 through Aug. 17 and a children’s activity/craft every Friday from June 3 through Aug. 19.
In the grass in front of the library every Saturday from June 4 through Aug. 20 (with the exception of July 30), we will alternate weekly between a family activity and a teen activity. All programs begin at 10:30 a.m.
We are partnering with Roseburg Parks and Rec to provide pre-show entertainment for Movies in the Park at the Stewart Park Half Shell. On Friday, June 10, ventriloquist Steve Chaney will return with his comedy show, and on Friday, June 17, bilingual kids band Evan and Vanessa will perform. Both programs begin at 7:30 p.m.
Julia Masner will lead in-person Spanish storytime near the Stewart Park playground at 10:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays: June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.
We are planning a second Harry Potter Day at the library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be wand making, potions, an herbology project and Harry Potter trivia and prizes. Participants will be encouraged to dress up. This will be a fun activity for the entire family.
Our Storywalk® will be displayed at parks throughout Roseburg this summer. A new bilingual Storywalk®, “A Good Night Walk” and “Un Paseo de Noche” by Elisha Cooper, will be our first story the week of May 31 through June 4 at Stewart Park by the YMCA.
We also added “Is Your Mama a Llama?” by Deborah Guarino and Steve Kellogg.
Last, but certainly not least, we will provide grab-and-go craft kits that will be available first come, first served at the library every Tuesday beginning June 7.
You can keep up to date on the Summer Reading Program at roseburgpubliclibrary.org. The Events Calendar includes program details, and the Summer Reading Program page has reading logs, book review slips and the prize list.
Our Summer Reading Program is made possible by the Douglas County Cultural Coalition, the Roundhouse Foundation, the State Library of Oregon and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
