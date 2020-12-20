Growing Christmas trees can be a fun addition to your property. While most people visit a Christmas tree farm once a year, you could live on one year-round. So what do you need to know before you start planting Christmas tree seedlings?
Time commitment
Growing Christmas trees is labor intensive. As a rough rule, on a small plantation some kind of work needs to be done about every three months. On a young 4-acre field, plan on spending a full two days every three months. As the trees grow, the time commitment increases because larger trees require more culturing and maintenance. For example, shearing 300 mature trees can be a full day’s effort.
Evaluating your site
The most common reasons Christmas tree plantations fail is that the land is poorly suited for the tree species planted. It is important to carefully evaluate and prepare the land, otherwise you will compromise tree quality and likely reduce future profits. Good Christmas tree sites share these characteristics:
- Open to full sun. Christmas trees shaded by other trees or brush will perform poorly.
- Adequate rain. Unless they are irrigated, trees need 25 inches or more of rainfall per year (on most soils).
- Well drained. Absolutely no standing water is present. Different species will have different tolerances, but well drained is best.
- Level or moderately sloping. Slopes need to be gentle enough that a tractor can safely work, unless you plan on using hand crews and helicopters. Steep slopes can also interfere with straight tree form and crown uniformity.
- Good soil pH. The soil pH should be between 5.1 and 6.5.
- Adequate soil nutrition. Both macro- and micronutrients are very important.
- Room for rooting. The deeper the soil the better, but you need at least 18 inches of well-drained soil.
- Good site preparation. Sites need to be cleared of stumps and competing brush. Experienced growers often only plant after deep ripping, disking or plowing, and leveling.
- Adequate roads. All-weather roads are expensive but a key feature in any Christmas tree operation. Harvest and other management operations require the ability to navigate your farm in wet weather.
- Suitable location. If you want to sell U-cut trees, your farm needs to be close to population centers, or, it needs to be so interesting that distant customers will want to drive a distance to cut a tree on your farm. For wholesale operations, easily navigable roads are a must. This means no steep grades, tight curves, poor road surfaces or weight limits on bridges that may limit the use of large trucks/trailers.
Marketing options & decisions
You have two Christmas tree marketing options: on-farm U-cuts, and sales for off-farm distribution. Off-farm distribution can take many forms: mail order, direct retailing, selling to tree brokers or contract sales through established growers or wholesalers. The type of marketing you choose will dictate some of your planning and layout decisions.
Risks
As with any commodity, growing Christmas trees entails some risks that may be hard to control. Some factors you will want to consider are: customer taste, risk for vandalism/theft, how to handle shipping and required quarantines for certain pests, market risks and environmental factors (weather, fire, pests, disease).
If you are considering growing Christmas trees, visit https://beav.es/JUs and read the publication Growing Christmas Trees in the Pacific Northwest. This will help you be well on your way to Christmas tree farming success.
