Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich proclaimed the month of May as National Bike and Bicycle Safety Month during Monday’s city council meeting and several community organizations are working together to celebrate the occasion.
“Bicycle safety education is a vital aspect to a healthy and active lifestyle here in the Umpqua Valley,” said Gavin Pike, Safe Routes to School program assistant.
Rich’s proclamation said the Umpqua Valley attracts bicyclists from across the state and country who provide economic, health and scenic benefits to the citizens of Roseburg.
“Creating bicycle friendly communities has been shown to improve citizens’ health, well-being and quality of life, to boost community spirit, to improve traffic safety and to reduce pollution and congestion,” Rich said. “The education of bicyclists and motorists, as to proper and safe operations of bicycles, is important to ensure the safety and comfort of all users.”
This will be the 67th annual National Bike Month. Here are some of the events scheduled throughout the month:
- The National Bike/Walk to School Day is May 5, but Safe Routes to School has extended it to last the entire week. Students are encouraged to bike or walk to school during the week. Students who are not attending class in person are asked to walk or bike in their community. Anyone who walks or cycles during the week can enter to win prizes. The school with the most participants will win a book bundle for the school library.
- Beginning riders will meet for community bike rides at 6 p.m. Tuesdays hosted by the Umpqua Velo Club. “Everyone’s welcome to participate and there are chances to receive prizes,” Pike said.
- A Bike and Dine Ride is scheduled to start 6 p.m. every Friday at the Blue Zones Project Office, 556 SE Jackson St. This will be a weekly bike ride to support local restaurants.
- A Bike to Work 101 Webinar is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. on May 11. The webinar will show simple steps to have a fun, healthy and safe ride to work. People can register for the webinar at
a
- .
- May 21 is Bike to Work Day and there will be an after-party at 7 p.m. at McMenamins. There will be a meet-up at 6 p.m. at the Blue Zones Project Office to ride to the party.
- Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders, or LUMBR, are organizing two mountain bike trail workdays, each starting at 10 a.m. on May 3 and May 23. More information about the trail workdays will be on the
e
- .
