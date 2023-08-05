Norway has always been an intriguing part of the world that most know very little about. When my wife Jane Green and I had the opportunity to go there and take a group of eight others with us to the land of the midnight sun, I was anxious to see what life was like in the far north and into the Arctic Circle at the top of the world.

Dan Bain is a freelance reporter and former employee of The News-Review.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.