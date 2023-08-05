Norway has always been an intriguing part of the world that most know very little about. When my wife Jane Green and I had the opportunity to go there and take a group of eight others with us to the land of the midnight sun, I was anxious to see what life was like in the far north and into the Arctic Circle at the top of the world.
Our cruise began in Bergen, Norway on July 5, when we boarded the Viking ocean cruise ship Saturn. It’s a beautiful new ship in the Viking fleet — 745 feet long, with a capacity of 930 passengers.
We spent the first two days of the two-week cruise seeing the sights of Bergen. Bergen is the second largest city in Norway with about 285,000 residents. It’s a narrow country — in most places less than 100 miles across — but the coastline stretches 1,650 miles, and a good portion of it is in the Arctic Circle.
Bergen has a storied history as one Europe’s oldest port cities established as a center for trade in the 12th century, and features the Bryggen Harbor District, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a European City of Culture. It was worth the walk to see the buildings that have survived fires and wars over the centuries. The buildings remain reminiscent of the medieval times when they were first constructed.
After leaving Bergen, we headed to some of the most awe-inspiring views of Norway’s fjords and waterfalls that I have could imagine. The photos I’d seen were pretty amazing, but seeing it in person was truly breathtaking.
On the way through the Geirangerfjord heading for the village of Geiranger, there were dozens of waterfalls cascading down the sides of the steep slopes from the melting snow on the tops of the mountains, dropping sometimes 1,400 feet to the water below. And the water depth in the fjord is nearly a thousand feet deep.
When we docked at the small village at the head of the fjord, we saw beautiful historic homes and businesses — another UNESCO World Heritage Site, we were surrounded by stunningly picturesque sights that rival anything I’ve ever seen.
The viewing vistas high up the mountainside are reached by tour bus on narrow, winding roads that features about a dozen literally breathtaking hairpin turns that crisscross up the side of the steep slopes. You find yourself holding your breath on some of the turns as you get
higher and higher on the mountainside, and then the bus meets another bus on the one-lane road, which makes your heart rate speed up a bit, but somehow they pass each other safely.
When you get to the scenic viewpoint high above the village and harbor, you find yourself saying “Wow!” It was well worth the ride.
Looking down at the deep ravine with the cruise ships docked far below, and the waterfalls and steep cliffs, you forget all about having to go back down that steep, narrow road back to the ship.
The ship sailed north to the village of Narvik, just inside the Arctic Circle, with a population of just under 22,000. It’s a town that was built on exporting Swedish iron ore via a railroad that brings the ore from just inside Sweden, about 30 miles away, and loads it on ships to export it to countries around the world.
Our last stop in Norway was another very intriguing tour. We sailed into the fishing village of Honningsvag at the northern tip of Norway, and took a bus ride out to Nordkapp, which is the northernmost point on the European continent. It’s one of Europe’s most stunning vistas and one of the premier sailing landmarks in the world. A globe atop the sheer rock cliffs that tower nearly 1,000 feet above the Arctic Ocean waters below. It shines in the darkness to help guide ships through the area.
We didn’t get to see the Northern Lights, but of course it was daylight 24 hours a day, so there is no chance to see it this time of year.
A couple of days at sea took us to Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Svalbard, about 600 miles northwest of Norway and only about 800 miles from the North Pole. The town was founded by American businessman John Longyear in 1906 as a coal mining town; coal is still mined there today.
There are about 3,000 polar bears on the island, and just about the same number of people. It has some massive glaciers and many jagged and snow covered peaks that are easily viewable.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which was opened in February 2008 by the Norwegian government to house back-up seed storage from gene banks for food plants from around the world, is built into a mountainside above Longyearbyen. It was built to safeguard the seeds of the world’s food plants in the event of a global crisis.
There’s not much to even indicate it’s even there. It’s just a concrete opening to vault that is built far into the solid rock of the mountainside.
The final leg of the trip took us to Isafjordur, Iceland, where we visited the Osvor Maritime Museum, a replica of an old fishing outpost common during the thousand years of fishing heritage in the village and fishing is still the lifeblood of the village today.
We never saw darkness for the entire 16 days we were on the trip. The temperature stays around 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit all through the summer and the Gulf Stream keeps many of the ports ice free throughout the year.
It was a cruise packed with awesome scenery, interesting historical points of interest, lots of wildlife and interacting with the people who live in the far north, who are definitely a hearty bund. Plus the great experience on the Viking cruise ship made it an unforgettable trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.