A couple of weeks ago I shared that electronic books and audiobooks accounted for about 20% of Roseburg Public Library’s checkouts in fiscal year 2020, a 15% increase over the previous year.
That was a huge bump, and I expect e-materials will remain popular because devices are ubiquitous and the products are convenient.
Still, the vast majority of patrons access the library’s physical collection, which includes about 70,000 books and nearly 76,000 total items.
Through June 30, the library had 5,655 cardholders and they checked out 72,870 physical items the previous year. About 84% of those checkouts were books, 11% were DVDs and 5% were audiobooks on CD.
Materials for adults accounted for 46% of checkouts, children’s 44% and young adults 7%. Large print books, items in non-English languages and magazines comprised the final 3%.
The most popular type of book was adult fiction with 11,000 checkouts. Close behind were picture books at 10,700. However, it is important to note the library collection includes 14,000 adult novels and just 4,400 picture books. Here is another eye-opening statistic. The library’s 400 board books for the youngest learners accounted for 1,200 checkouts.
We respond to this demand by allocating 40% of the collection budget to children’s materials. That translated to the following purchases last year: 800 picture books, 200 board books, 300 readers, 200 junior graphic novels, 550 junior fiction books and 250 junior nonfiction books. In contrast, 650 adult novels and 450 adult nonfiction books were purchased.
Programming shifted dramatically for the library in March, and most events now appear on Facebook, both live and filmed. Before that occurred, Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg oversaw 90 children’s programs with 4,300 attendees and 12 young adult programs for 114 teens. Adult programs consisted of 23 events with 252 attendees.
Public computers remained a popular resource with 7,020 sessions and patrons accessed the wi-fi network 1,600 times.
I left perhaps the most impressive news for last. The library logged 133,000 visits over the year, including almost 1,100 vehicles during the drive-up pickup service when the building was closed this spring.
Thank you to all who visited to check out materials, attend programs, use the meeting rooms, log onto computers, study and simply take advantage of this community space.
