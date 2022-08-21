When I’m talking to a farmer or gardener, I always recommend taking soil samples.
Whether it’s a brand-new field that hasn’t been planted or an established stand of 30-year-old blueberries, taking a soil sample is the best way to figure out what’s going on under the surface. Once you have an idea of what is happening in your soil, you can come up with a plan to adjust it to your needs.
This is the best first step in starting any lawn, garden or farm. If you plan on keeping a garden or making a customized program for your farm, soil samples can also help you maintain a yearly record for how your nutrient profile is doing.
You can monitor annual changes in nitrogen levels, pH and other important minerals, which will help you succeed as a grower.
When should I take a soil sample?On new land, you should always take a soil sample before planting anything. For example, if you plan to put in blueberry plants, it’s a lot easier to acidify the soil before planting instead of afterward.
If you find out that you have soils that aren’t acid enough (pH 5.5 or less), you can mix in elemental sulfur before planting to lower the pH. Otherwise, you’ll need to add sulfur into your irrigation system or side dress it onto your hills, which can take a long time to work.
When working on land that’s already being farmed or gardened, the time of year to take your soil sample will depend on what you are growing. If you are growing vegetables, you should take a sample at the beginning of each growing season or before you rotate your crops (switching from peppers to broccoli in the same plot, for example).
This will help you get an idea of what the last crop took up and what the new one will need. If you are rotating crops in the same season, this isn’t necessary.
If you are growing a permanent crop like apples, raspberries or hazelnuts, you should take a soil sample at the end of the fruiting season. Often, this is August or September.
During the growing season, the nutrition profile in the soil can change rapidly. If you take samples on two consecutive days in June on a blueberry field, their N levels can be completely different.
When taking your soil sample, you should also take tissue samples (leaves and sometimes stems). For crops that are in the ground for a long time, it’s really useful to be able to monitor annual uptake of nutrients in the soil and leaves. It’s an important step in coming up with a fertilization plan that keeps the plants healthy and producing a lot of fruit or nuts.
Whether you are growing veggies or permanent crops, it’s a good idea to take your samples at the same time every year. Nutrient levels fluctuate during the year, so keeping a schedule of when you take your samples can keep your data consistent, instead of trying to adjust for time of year, along with nutrient concentration.
Where should I take my samples?
If you are growing your crop in raised beds or on mounded hills, take your samples in those areas. The walkways or drive rows along the side of the crop aren’t representative of the work you’ve put in to fertilize your crop and won’t provide you with accurate information.
For veggies, sample in the crop rows or the entire field if the rows are being rotated. Soil samples should be composite, meaning that many, small samples should be taken and then combined. These samples all need to be from the same block, however.
For example, if you are growing garlic, grapes and have a lawn, you should sample all these separately. Each sample should be made of 15-20 subsamples, which are cores taken at 6-12 inches depth.
The subsamples should be put in a bucket and mixed, then put in a bag to be shipped off to a lab.
What kind of tools do I need to take a soil sample?There are precision tools designed to take soil samples, such as corers and augers, but you don’t have to use them to get an accurate sample. Soil samples can be taken with a trowel, shovel or probes and augers.
The most important thing is getting a representative, composite sample.
Interesting in learning more?Check out our extension publication: EC 628, A Guide to Collecting Soil Samples for Farms and Gardens or contact Logan Bennett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.