My time as Roseburg Public Library’s United Communities AmeriCorps member is passing quickly because I keep busy with a number of projects. I need you to make my latest venture a success.
In partnership with United Community Action Network, I am overseeing a winter food drive. We will accept dry and canned food donations during the library’s open hours now through Friday, Jan. 14: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Our goal is to fill one of UCAN’s 55-gallon donation barrels.
This project is my contribution to Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Fun fact, MLK Day is the only federal holiday recognized as a national day of service. Every year, United Communities AmeriCorps members take the lead on service projects that give back to their community.
I thought, what better way to do that than a food drive? Growing up, our family utilized our local food bank and gave back whenever we had the means. The library is such an important public resource, so it seems fitting we would support another one.
I have been so pleased to meet a lot of you since the library building has reopened, and I look forward to introducing myself to more community members through this project and upcoming library programs.
I have been working behind the scenes to schedule a number of speakers, and viewers will see me moderating the program discussions on Facebook Live.
I assist Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp with her weekly storytimes and craft kit deliveries. We also had a good time setting up the Winter Reading Program display and picking out fun prizes.
I also update the library’s website and social media pages as well as the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library website.
In addition to my work at the library, I am taking classes at Umpqua Community College. I am working toward my associate transfer degree with the intention of finishing school in Portland. I hope to major in art with a focus on ceramics and sculpture.
It is not all work, though. Since I arrived in September, I have been able to do a bit of exploring. I camped in the Redwoods, hiked at Crater Lake and saw the ocean for the first time in Bandon. The cold weather has limited my time outdoors, but my list of things to do next spring is ever growing.
Until then I plan to work on my reading list. One thing they don’t warn you about working in the library is the amount books you’ll want to read. Every time I stand up, something new catches my eye, and I add it to my list.
Between school and work, I haven’t been able to keep up with it. Now that I have a break from school, I hope to churn some out for book reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.