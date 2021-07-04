Roseburg Public Library benefits from the community’s donations of books and magazines in a number of ways.
Nearly all donated materials go directly to the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library volunteers, who sort them into three main categories.
Some of the books are boxed up for the large quarterly book sales, which the group hopes will return in September. Some are added to the Friends Book Store shelves in the library and sold for 25 cents to 50 cents each; the book store is open when the library is open.
The rest are listed on the Friends’ Amazon book store account at oregonfriendsofthelibrary. Note the account was turned off for several months because of the pandemic, and volunteers are just beginning to restart it.
A Friends volunteer curates the free magazine collection, which is a popular service located next to the book store. Donated magazines should be no older than three years. If you have outdated magazines, consider dropping them off at Sisters Shredding at 193 NE Exchange Drive, Roseburg.
Proceeds from the Friends’ efforts are used by library staff to fund the Summer Reading Program, purchase craft supplies, buy library books, support the recent Ford Room renovation and more.
The Friends’ work makes a huge difference, and I am grateful for the group’s commitment to service.
There are several other ways donations help the library.
Staff sometimes utilizes donations to fill gaps in the collection. An example of this is when we opened the library in 2018, and no books had been purchased for almost two years. I relied on donations of popular bestselling books by authors such as James Patterson and David Baldacci to ensure the library carried their entire series.
Staff also takes advantage of the brand-new books donated by the public. Some patrons drop off a handful of new books at a time; others, such as Jon and Karen Wittwer, donate boxfuls. I use these donations to add new titles to the collection as well as second and third copies of titles that have long waiting lists.
I compile a list of the new books we will not use and share it periodically with the other libraries in Douglas County, ensuring most of the newest books end up on a library shelf for the public to enjoy.
To donate materials, please drop them off at the front desk during the library’s open hours. Staff will provide a receipt upon request.
To all donors, thank you for your contributions. I appreciate your support of Roseburg Public Library and public library services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.