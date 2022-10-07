Jessica Simoneau is not the sort of person to get up in front of a crowd of people and tell her story, but when her chemotherapy nurse made the suggestion, she knew she had to do it.
Simoneau was one of last year's Douglas County Cancer Services Tea and Fashion Show. She will spend part of her Sunday helping this year's four models get ready for their own show.
"It's amazing. I mean, to be honest with you, I had no idea that Douglas County Cancer Services existed before I got sick. Unless you know somebody or you yourself have been affected by the disease, you don't really know it's there. But seeing the impact that the Douglas County Cancer Services has on cancer patients in their most darkest hour and time of need, they do amazing things."
This is the show's 22nd year honoring breast cancer survivors. Four local breast cancer patients or survivors are asked to model outfits from a local retailer and share their journey through diagnosis and treatment. This year, models will be changing between two outfits provided by Maurices.
"We have them talk about their journey to give hope and confidence that this can be survived," DCCS Executive Director Jackie Barnett said. "It's just amazing what some of them have gone through and still, they have such a great attitude. It's really encouraging to people who may be diagnosed in the future or have been diagnosed. It's just a real upbeat and positive event."
Brunch will be provided, as well as entertainment. This year, Elvis himself will be making an appearance. Each year has a particular theme which coincides with a hat contest. This year's theme is "pretty in pink;" the contest winner will receive a free night stay at the Mill Casino. It is a compassionate and heartfelt event, Barnett said, but also very fun.
"We just wanted to honor local breast cancer survivors in October. You know, the pink ribbon is a national campaign, but we really wanted to focus on our local patients and to tell their story because it's so important for people in our community — which is where our focus is — to know that it's a survivable disease, right, and to give hope and encouragement to others," Barnett said.
The community has really gotten involved this year, offering 61 donations for the silent auction — items range from a hand crafted dining table to hand forged iron barbecue set — as well as quilts made by local artisans that will be raffled off.
All proceeds for the event then go back into the organization, which in turn uses the funds to help cancer patients in our community. That help comes in different forms. Sometimes it's help with bills or gas to make it to doctors appointments out of town, other times such as wigs, hats, bras, prosthesis and more.
For Simoneau, help came in other ways. It was Thanksgiving and she was too tired from work and chemotherapy treatment to make holiday dinner. So, volunteers with Douglas County Cancer Services dropped off a full Thankgiving dinner for Simoneau and her family.
The following month, not only did they brave stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, they also dropped off a present for Simoneau's son.
"I wish I could shout it. Like, give me give me a loudspeaker because everybody that's affected by cancer should know that this exists. Because at some time or another if they need it, they need to know — there is no guilt. There is no pressure. There's no shame in being diagnosed with something that you didn't ask for. That isn't your fault, getting sick and then being in a position where you need help. That is what (DCCS) is there for," Simoneau said. "This is something that I intend to be involved in for as long as they'll allow me to be involved in. It's just an amazing event, for an amazing organization."
