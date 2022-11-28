From right, James McKenzie, Justice Ryan, Trinity Ryan and Serenity Ryan serve hot chocolate with marshmallows to attendees of Sunday's Douglas County Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the county courthouse in Roseburg.
Douglas County hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Sunday evening on the steps of the county courthouse in Roseburg.
The event, which Roseburg mayor Larry Rich said was the 39th annual iteration of the ceremony, drew hundreds from around the community.
Attendees listened to speeches from the mayor and Douglas County commissioner Tom Kress, as well as Christmas carols performed sung by the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, and Occasionally Yours Party Rental, who took the stage dressed as characters from Disney's "Frozen".
Before the event began, community members were able to drink hot chocolate and coffee, while looking at the live nativity scene set up across the street, in front of the First Christian Church.
After the performances, Santa Claus arrived, riding on a Roseburg Fire Department truck, and was swarmed before getting to the stage, giving out candy canes to delighted children.
Soon after, the tree was lit, bringing dozens of children and families forward to take photos in front of the lights.
The lights and decorations will remain on display throughout the holiday season.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
