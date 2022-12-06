All 11 libraries in the county will receive some financial assistance when the Douglas County Library Foundation distributes over $100,000 in the new year.
Each library will receive a minimum of $4,500 from a grant foundation, which president Pat Lynch describes as “a very slimly restricted” grant.
“We leave that with as few strings attached as possible because the different libraries have very different needs,” Lynch explained.
The foundation has been assisting area libraries for over four decades. It was originally formed in 1981 with the goal of constructing a new building which would eventually become the Douglas County Library System headquarters.
That goal became a reality some 12 years later, but the foundation found they had extra funds left over from the construction. Members knew they wanted to use those funds to help the library.
Beginning in 2008, those funds became vital in funding library materials. The Douglas County Library Foundation contributes $30,000 to $40,000 annually for new books, CDs and DVDs, as well as newspaper and magazine subscriptions.
When the county library system closed in 2017, the foundation began providing grant opportunities that could go towards more than materials for the newly reopened, independent libraries. On average, the foundation awards $70,000 to $80,000 annually to each of the reopened libraries.
The nearly unrestricted funds can go toward almost any need the library may have. The rest of the funds were awarded on a needs basis; each library will use those funds only for the exact program or project that was indicated on the application.
Those needs are just as varied as the unrestricted requests. The only thing the foundation discourages funding be used for is facilities maintenance, since most of the libraries are housed in buildings they do not own.
Rachael Grindberg, library clerk for the Oakland Public Library, said their local library uses these funds toward expanding the audiobook collection.
“Right now we don’t have very many (audiobooks) and it’s very important for accessibility that we start to have a better collection for that,” Grindberg said. “It honestly seemed like, from the wording, as long you applied for it that you would be getting the funds. Guaranteed money for a collection that we need to expand on seems like a really good idea.”
Friends of the Oakland Library president Julia Waldron said these unrestricted funds are usually distributed without issue. Her organization also applied for the $4,500 grant, which will in turn help support the Oakland Public Library’s book collection, summer reading program and smaller projects like book giveaways.
Nearby, Sutherlin will put the majority of its grant funds towards the cost of subscribing to the Oregon Digital Library Consortium.
According to Lynch, who is also the Sutherlin Library Director, the C. Giles Hunt Sutherlin Public Library provides a library card to anyone in the county, free of charge. Then, anyone with that card can access the consortium to browse both digital and audiobooks.
Funds will also be used for the book collection and to continue what Lynch described as “a really robust summer program.”
Further south, the Glendale Community Library plans to use its funding for programing. Kelsey McEuen, who has been the library’s director since June, is actively working to create weekly events that draw crowds of all ages. She has implemented a Fun Friday and teen program, as well as starting their own StoryWalks.
“We started doing lots of programs to get people in. ... We’re trying to really think of going beyond books,” McEuen said. “How can we just be a place for the community so the library doesn’t just fizzle out.”
In all, Canyonville, Glendale, the Lower Umpqua Library in Reedsport, Myrtle Creek, the North Douglas Library District in Drain, Oakland, Riddle, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla will all receive financial support.
