To all the graduates in Douglas County in the class of 2021 — Congratulations.
You have done something that very few people still alive have accomplished: Finishing school in the middle of a pandemic. You already know how to overcome adversity, have shown your tenacity and reached a milestone in American life that can never be taken away from you.
You are a high school graduate.
Now if you are looking for some fun this summer, well what can I say but come up to Drain. We are opening the the Drain Community Pool for the 73rd year in a row. Although we don’t have a specific opening date, it should be open around the 15th of June.
Also ongoing is the Saturday Farmers Market happening every Saturday from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. now through Sept. 4 in the Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Come enjoy touring the lovely gardens and business of Drain from 3-6 p.m. (with the exception of the Beard house which is going until 7 p.m.) Sunday, July 11. Dress to the nines in your biggest, most awesome tea party outfit (dress up not required) and relax in the flowers. This is a self-guided tour and free!
Maps will be available at the stops. All ages welcome but out of courtesy to all participants, please no picking of flowers and children must be supervised by attentive adults.
- Stop 1: Ame and Jim Beard, 105 West A Ave. This home, known as the Hasard House, boasts of being the most photographed properties in Drain and famous for hospitality. Ame is a master gardener and specialize in flowers, herbs, unique plants and berries. Enjoy live music, live demonstrations, tea, hors devours, live art and lovely gardens.
- Music: Our music is going to rock your world!
- Art: To make your evening even better, the talented artist Alejandro Sarmiento will enchant your senses with his amazing abilities. Check out his amazing work at studio33artfun.com.
- Food: The tea time menu is to be determined
- Stop 2: Gardens of Georgia Richmond, walk by only — no host! 231 West Ave.
- Stop 3: Candy Vickery and friends will be hosting The Drain Heritage Rose Bush. Come see the commemorative rose bush right in front of civic center! 205 West A Avenue. Make sure to stop at the covered bridge behind the Civic Center and enjoy our Drain history.
- Stop 4: Exclusively Bridal and Cake Castle. Stop by to be awed at the amazing wedding gowns by Exclusively Bridal (modeled on live models) and enjoy tea and taste the deliciousness of Cake Castle mini cookies! Bonnie Morgan is your host, 101 E. B Ave.
- Stop 5: The Shoppe. One of the cutest home decor shops anywhere! First 20 people get a free potted succulent! Stefani Mast is your host, 305 N. First St.
- Stop 6: Jack’s Barber Shoppe. Guys, this is a great place to get your hair done! Enjoy live acoustic music, wine, scotch and charcuterie! Your host is Krystal Jacks, 116 W. B Ave.
- Stop 7: Sweet Thang Chocolates. Check out our award-winning chocolates and admire the amazing art selection. Yummy free samples. Owners Jim and Ame Beard, 122 W. C Ave.
- Stop 9: Beaver Creek Unique. Come check out this awesome shop and munch on tea/cookies, free essential oil samples and a raffle for a super cute tea set! This is your place for one of a kind jewelry, gifts and handmade unique items. Charlotte and Russ Kaleese are your hosts, 416 W. B Ave.
- Stop 10: Awesome Blossom. Come enjoy lavender blossom tea cookies and check out the awesome blooms at your premiere local flower and gift shop! Your host is: Elise Romo, 104 N. B St.
- Stop 11: Check out the amazing gardens of Darlene Hurd at 117 W. D St. She will be serving her special tea recipes and mini muffins. Darlene owns the Family Fun Bowling but can’t be at two places at once so she will be sharing magnets in lieu of the bowling alley being opened.
- Stop 13: You are going to be dazzled by the amazing gardens of Rika Ottenbreit. Perched on top of the hill overlooking Drain with spectacular views, Rika has amazing paths and relaxing areas. Caution: this is a steep drive with some narrow stretches of road-take things slow and easy. 401 Lowe Road.
- Stop 14: Make sure to check out the Drain Castle! This gem is owned by the North Douglas School District. Check it out at 500 S. Main St. Drive by or walk by only.
Regarding community safety: please don’t attend the festivities if you are ill. In addition, we ask that you be courteous as possible by maintaining social distancing. As this is an outside event and we are in Phase 2, we are limited to having 100 people at any one place. The good news is as it is all over town and you have many choices regarding where you can go. Please drive carefully too.
Starting on July 23 at 6 p.m. and going unto July 25 at 3 p.m. is the North Douglas County Fair. This year’s fair includes a glow stick parade of Friday, along with the band Timberworf and a fire show.
On Saturday, there will be a parade through town, a car show, live animals, vendors, deep fried Oreo cookies and multiple musical groups such as Toyz, David “Elvis” Lomound, Flashback and Haywire.
Sunday has a morning worship service and a cornhole tournament, along with kid and timber games.
The ice cream parlor, my favorite thing, will be open on Saturday and Sunday. This is the 99th continuous fair, so come see history made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.